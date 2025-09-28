Gaza aid flotilla 'two days from danger zone'

Pro-Palestinian activists sailing to Gaza on a private flotilla say they are two days away from a “high-risk zone” where they may be threatened by the Israeli army.

The Global Sumud Flotilla – named after an Arabic word for resilience – aims to deliver aid to Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade of the strip. Previous attempts have been thwarted by the Israeli army.

Organisers said the crew, which includes Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, has sailed to within 930km of Gaza.

“In two days, the flotilla will enter the high-risk zone, where global vigilance and solidarity are most needed,” they said. The campaigners have reported drone attacks near the coasts of Tunisia and Greece, alleging Israeli interference.

The voyage has also faced mechanical problems. A new group of 10 boats set off from Sicily on Saturday, with 60 people on board intending to join the Global Sumud Flotilla.

“For the most part, our boats carry medical supplies, dry food and school equipment, as this was highlighted as some of the biggest priorities by Palestinians on the ground,” organisers of the second flotilla said.

On board are elected politicians from the European Parliament and from countries including Belgium, France and Spain. Israel has condemned the voyages as a stunt.

“Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade,” its Foreign Ministry said last week.

“If the flotilla participants’ genuine wish is to deliver humanitarian aid rather than serve Hamas, Israel calls on the vessels to dock at the Ashkelon Marina and unload the aid there, from where it will be transferred promptly in a co-ordinated manner to the Gaza Strip.”

Israel tightly controls entry and exit from Gaza and its border closures are blamed for a desperate lack of food and medical supplies in the strip. The UN declared a famine in parts of the territory last month.

The UN last week called for an investigation into the alleged drone attacks against the boats. Greece said it would guarantee safe passage in its waters but the journey to Gaza takes the flotilla back into international territory.

Italy also sent a warship to stand by for possible rescue operations. However, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government also sent a message to Italian crew members warning them not to continue, and offering help with repatriation if they chose to disembark.

