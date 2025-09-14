Rubio in Israel with Qatar strikes and future of Gaza truce on agenda

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel on Sunday morning for an official visit, less than a week since Israeli strikes on Doha, American ally Qatar's capital.

Before leaving Washington, Mr Rubio told reporters that US President Donald Trump was “not happy” about the Israeli strikes on Doha but that it would not change relations with Israel.

“It’s not going to change the nature of our relationship with the Israelis, but we are going to have to talk about it – primarily, what impact does this have” on continuing Gaza truce efforts, Mr Rubio said.

Israel targeted Hamas leaders gathering in Qatar on Tuesday as they were discussing the latest ceasefire proposal put forward by the US.

The attack on a US ally and the host of the largest American military base in the Middle East shocked the region and sparked strong condemnation from Qatar's Gulf neighbours. Several leaders, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, visited Doha in a show of solidarity with the country.

Reflecting the seriousness with which Israel's action is being viewed, leaders of Arab and Islamic states are expected in Qatar's capital on Monday for an emergency summit to discuss a response. It kicks off on Sunday with a meeting of Arab foreign ministers.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in Washington today with US Vice President J.D. Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar

Mr Rubio's visit to Israel comes after Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman visited the US, Israel's main backer, and held talks with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Friday, before dining with President Donald Trump and his special envoy Steve Witkoff in New York.

While there was no US statement on the meetings, the Qatar News Agency said Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that his country “will take all measures to protect its security and safeguard its sovereignty in the face of the blatant Israeli attack”.

Regional condemnation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has remained defiant in the face of regional and global condemnation of the attack, including from the UN Security Council. He called on Qatar to expel the Hamas officials residing in Doha or “bring them to justice”, adding that, “If you don't, we will.”

Qatar said it viewed his comments as threats of future breaches of its sovereignty, while the UAE summoned Israel's deputy ambassador to condemn not only Israel's actions in Qatar but also Mr Netanyahu's statements.

The aftermath of the attack on Qatar is expected to dominate Mr Rubio's agenda in Israel. Doha has played a key role in mediation between Israel and Hamas in an attempt to bring about a ceasefire and hostage deal.

Israel has ramped up efforts to seize control of Gaza city in recent days, issuing forced eviction notices and blowing up high-rise buildings.

It is unclear where the talks lie now after the attack on the main location of negotiations. The issue is expected to be discussed between Mr Rubio and Mr Netanyahu during the visit.

Axios reported that the two are expected to discuss the possibility of Israeli annexation of more of the occupied West Bank in response to planned recognition of a Palestinian state by several western countries later this month.

Mr Netanyahu has threatened to annex the occupied Palestinian territory, but has yet to announce his final decision. The threats have also sparked condemnation, particularly from the United Arab Emirates which labelled it as a “red line” that could derail the Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020 during Mr Trump's first term, involved the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco normalising diplomatic relations with Israel after American mediation.

“Annexation of the West Bank would constitute a red line for the UAE,” said Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, last week.

Last month, the UAE issued a strong condemnation of Israel's latest settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and the continuation of large-scale military operations in Gaza, warning that such actions threaten peace, stability, and humanitarian conditions across the region.

