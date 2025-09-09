Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, left, in Damascus on Tuesday. Sana
High-level Russian delegation in Damascus to discuss defence and regional stability

Russia's Deputy PM met Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani, Syrian media says

Hadya Al Alawi

September 09, 2025

A high-level Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani and officials at Tishreen Palace in Damascus on Tuesday to discuss defence co-operation, economic recovery and regional stability, Syrian news agency Sana said.

The visit, which involves senior political, economic and security figures, signals deepening co-operation between Moscow and Syria’s new leadership.

It is the latest in a series of diplomatic engagements between the two countries following the ousting of former president Bashar Al Assad from Syria in a rebel offensive in December 2024.

In late July, Mr Al Shibani travelled to Moscow in the first visit by a senior Syrian official since the change in leadership. During his trip, he met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“We want Russia by our side,” Mr Al Shibani said at the time, highlighting the importance of Moscow’s support in Syria’s reconstruction efforts after years of conflict. Mr Lavrov echoed the sentiment, saying Russia remained committed to Syria’s unity and territorial integrity and was ready to assist in postwar rebuilding.

Russia, which was a key backer of the Assad regime, has maintained a significant military presence in Syria, including a major base on the Mediterranean coast. While Mr Al Assad and leading officials reportedly fled to Russia during the final stages of the conflict, Moscow has worked to forge ties with the new administration in Damascus.

In January, another Russian delegation, led by the deputy foreign minister at the time, Mikhail Bogdanov, and Alexander Lavrentiev, the Kremlin's special envoy for Syria, visited Damascus.

Talks focused on economic and security co-operation, as well as Russia’s long-term presence in the country. The Russian delegation reiterated their support for Syria's internal reconciliation and spoke of the need to lift international sanctions to support economic recovery.

However, tensions remain. In a meeting earlier this year, Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara reportedly demanded that Russia hands over Mr Al Assad and an estimated $2 billion in liquid assets held by the exiled dictator's family in Russian banks.

The security situation also remains fragile, with deadly clashes erupting in several parts of the country, including the Druze-majority region of Sweida and Alawite coastal areas. Many Alawites – formerly supporters of Mr Al Assad – have become targets since the fall of his regime, underscoring the challenges facing Syria’s new leadership.

Updated: September 09, 2025, 12:23 PM`
