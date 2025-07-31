Syria's Foreign Minister to make first official Russia visit since downfall of Assad

Russia has announced that Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani will arrive in the country on Thursday, marking the first official visit to Moscow by a member in the new government in Damascus since former president Bashar Al Assad was toppled last year.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will host Mr Al Shibani for talks on ties between their countries, as well as international and regional issues, Moscow's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told state news agency Tass on Wednesday. There has been no statement from Syria regarding the visit.
Russia supported the former Assad regime during the Syrian civil war, which broke out in 2011. But Moscow did not intervene militarily to protect Mr Al Assad when a surprise rebel offensive in December last year reached Damascus.
The former Syrian president fled the capital and took refuge in Russia. He said he left for Hmeimim airbase in Latakia, which belonged to Russia, on December 8 after insurgents stormed Damascus. Mr Al Assad claimed he was not planning to flee but that Russia moved him and his family out of Syria after the base came under attack.
The Russian military maintains an airbase outside Latakia and a naval base at Tartus. Moscow has used Syria as a staging post to fly military contractors in and out of Africa.
After Mr Al Assad's departure, securing those bases has become a central objective of Russia's strategy in Syria. The Russian Foreign Ministry in January suggested transforming the military sites into “humanitarian hubs” to support the Syrian population amid clashes in the country.
A Russian delegation visited Damascus in January and, a month later, President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara. The Syrian leader has also thanked Moscow for its condemnation of Israeli attacks on the country in recent months.
