US ambassador to Israel warns of 'desperation' amid fears of Palestinian economic collapse

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has said the occupied West Bank is on the brink of economic collapse that would lead to “further desperation”, amid reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to officially annex the Palestinian territory.

“If the Palestinian economy were to completely collapse, it won’t be a winning deal for anyone … Desperate people do desperate things,” Mr Huckabee told US media outlet Axios.

The warning by the ardently pro-Israel envoy comes as the West Bank endures Israeli military occupation and settler violence, which have often been overlooked with the world’s attention focused on Gaza.

Israel’s far-right government contains a number of leaders from the settler movement occupying senior positions, for whom Palestinian economic collapse is seen as a precondition to a large-scale military takeover by Israel.

Palestinian youths watch Israeli military bulldozers demolish a Palestinian-owned house in Shuqba village west of Ramallah. AFP

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has throughout his tenure, particularly during the Gaza war, taken dramatic steps to undermine the West Bank economy, including withholding vast sums of tax revenue used by the Palestinian Authority to pay public sector salaries.

He has supported a ban on Palestinians from the West Bank crossing daily into Israel for work. A huge network of checkpoints and barriers, along with settler violence, have reduced people’s ability to move around.

Mr Huckabee told Axios that he has been negotiating a deal to release tax revenue in talks with Mr Smotrich in Israel and Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al Sheikh in Ramallah.

The ambassador’s comments come as a crisis between Israel and some of its closest allies deepens over their push to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly this month. This has increased calls within Israel for it to declare sovereignty over the West Bank, possibly in phases.

Such a declaration would signal that Israel is definitively moving away from a two-state solution, which is the desired route to ending the Israel-Palestine conflict across most of the international community.

Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich holds a map of the area where the E1 settlement will be built. AFP

Belgium on Tuesday became the latest country to say it will recognise Palestine, shortly after others including the UK, France and Canada.

Two Israeli officials told CNN that Israel is weighing whether to annex parts of the West Bank in response to the wave of recognition.

Israel has taken other actions in recent weeks that undermine the prospect of a Palestinian state, in particular approving construction of E1 – a new illegal settlement with thousands of homes near Jerusalem. The settlement would divide the West Bank in two and separate it from East Jerusalem, making a Palestinian unviable, critics say.

