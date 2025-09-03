Iran's President Pezeshkian hits out at West's 'double standards' as he joins China parade

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has criticised the UN's nuclear agency and accused western powers of "double standards" as he joined the leaders of China, Russia and North Korea for a military parade in Beijing.
The Iranian leader was one of 26 heads of state in the Chinese capital for a once-a-decade event showcasing China’s growing firepower and diplomatic clout alongside its closest international allies.
Mr Pezeshkian told Chinese state broadcaster CCTV he backed Beijing's drive to reform systems of global governing, which he said should take a multilateral and "justice-oriented" approach.
He said "double standards" currently allow Israel and its allies to disregard international legal frameworks while claiming to defend human rights, according to an account of the interview posted on the president's official website.
In a meeting with Iranian expats in China, Mr Pezeshkian added: “If Israel is rampaging today, it is because of the technologies provided to it by the United States and its other allies."
He expressed "dissatisfaction" with the conduct of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) but said Iran was still ready to engage with international frameworks.
Without naming countries, he criticised the "double standards applied by proponents of unilateralism, particularly those who have violated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action", a deal signed in 2015 to regulate Iran's nuclear energy programme.
“The same countries that violated the JCPOA are now claiming that Iran is not fulfilling its commitments,” the President said.
Iran has long been at odds with the West over its nuclear programme, with a number of countries suspecting Tehran of trying to build a bomb. Tehran says its atomic programme is for civilian purposes only.
Tehran signed the nuclear deal with the US, Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia 10 years ago, only for Washington to withdraw three years later under President Donald Trump. The agreement placed limits on the nuclear programme in return for the lifting of international sanctions on Iran.
The IAEA was charged with monitoring Tehran's nuclear sites, but in 2022, Iran removed most of its monitoring equipment, including cameras. A year later, Tehran barred some of the watchdog's most experienced inspectors.
Last week Britain, France and Germany launched a 30-day process known as the “snapback mechanism” to reimpose UN sanctions, saying Tehran had not stuck to the terms of the deal.
Iran argues it has the right to abandon the deal’s limits because Washington withdrew. It also contends there is no legal basis for the Europeans to reimpose UN sanctions, claiming the countries failed to uphold the accord after the US exit.
Talks between the US and Iran took place this year but were halted abruptly when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and military targets in a 12-day war. Washington later launched aerial bombardments on the nuclear sites.
Iran's security chief Ali Larijani on Tuesday said Iran was still open to talks with the US but ruled out suggestions by Washington that Tehran would have to accept restrictions on its development of missiles.
"The path for negotiations with the US is not closed; yet these are the Americans who only pay lip-service to talks and do not come to the table, and they wrongly blame Iran for it," said Mr Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.
"By raising unrealisable issues such as missile restrictions, they set a path which negates any talks."
Mr Pezeshkian was in Beijing alongside Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, as well as a host of leaders of countries that are being encouraged to co-ordinate in challenging the US-led global order.
Others attending included leaders from Vietnam, Malaysia, Pakistan, Belarus, Indonesia, Serbia and Slovakia.
Formations of goose-stepping soldiers marched in unison through Beijing's vast Tiananmen Square as a new generation of tanks and missile launchers rumbled past. China also showcased its latest anti-ship missiles, combat drones and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles.
Helicopters trailing large banners and fighter jets flew in formation during the 70-minute event, which was rich in Chinese symbolism, and culminated in the release of 80,000 peace doves and colourful balloons.
Mr Trump sent a pointed message on his Truth Social platform, accusing the leaders of China, Russia and North Korea of working against the US.
“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, as you conspire against the United States of America,” he said, without elaborating.
