Syria's electricity situation improving with foreign support, report finds

Electricity supply in Syria has improved since the overthrow of its former dictator Bashar Al Assad last December ended nearly 14 years of civil war, but the recovery remains uneven, according to a report released this week.

The report by Crisis-Group Syria relied on analysis of satellite imagery of night light reflectance (NLR), which measures the amount of light emitted from different areas at night, as well as data on sources of electricity and daily hours of supply from surveys conducted by Reach.

The report noted that following the installation of a transitional government by former rebel forces, efforts to restore Syria’s electricity supply have received strong support from Turkey and Gulf states, as well as a boost with the first deliveries last month of natural gas from Azerbaijan for its power plants.

In June, the World Bank approved a $146 million grant to restore transmission lines, substations and high-voltage transformer substations, and provide capacity building support to institutions managing the electricity sector. These investments should boost generation and extend daily hours of supply, which was between two to six hours per day for most communities in April, the report said.

According to estimates by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the World Bank, electricity consumption in Syria decreased from an average of 1,611 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per capita in 2010, the year before the war started, to 690 kWh per capita in 2022.

Syria’s electricity sector was already struggling to keep pace with demand before the uprising against Assad family rule began in 2011, as a result of lack of investment and maintenance of power plants and the electricity grid. During the war, fighting damaged or destroyed major power plants, and transmission infrastructure.

The fragmentation of the country into government-controlled areas and those controlled by various groups also affected distribution. This led to increased reliance on generators and solar power in some areas, such as the autonomously run north-east, or on external support, such as the rebel-held north-west, which turned to Turkey for its power supply and distribution system.

Workers maintain power transformers in the Damascus countryside. Reuters

In the post-Assad era, connectivity to the electricity grid as well as political factors have also played a role in which areas have showed the greatest improvement in power supply, according to the report.

In Deir Ezzor governorate, there was improvement in 84 per cent of sites in areas that remained under the control of the Assad regime and are now under the government in Damascus, it said. In comparison, there was improvement in only 62 per cent of sites in areas under the Kurdish-led north-eastern administration, which has resisted ceding control to the new government.

“The gap illustrates how access to electricity infrastructure is contingent not just on where lines run, but on whether political arrangements facilitate or constrain their use,” it said.

The report also found that electricity consumption grew at a slower pace “in regions with nominal grid connectivity but which had experienced violent conflict since the fall of the Assad regime”, particularly Damascus, Latakia, Tartus and Sweida.

“Among these regions, Sweida is likely most at risk of being excluded from improvements to Syria’s electricity capacity due to persistent political rifts with the new government,” it said.

The%20Little%20Mermaid%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rob%20Marshall%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHalle%20Bailey%2C%20Jonah%20Hauer-King%2C%20Melissa%20McCarthy%2C%20Javier%20Bardem%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million