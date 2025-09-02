Syria seizes haul of weapons 'being smuggled to Kurds'

Syrian police have seized a haul of weapons allegedly being smuggled to Kurdish-held territory, where tension is simmering over control of the country.

Rocket launchers, ammunition and other "medium and light weapons" were found "expertly hidden" in the back of a van near Damascus, Syria's Interior Ministry said. The driver was arrested in what was described as a "meticulously planned ambush".

Syria's internal security forces said the weapons were heading to areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) a mainly Kurdish militia that still holds significant chunks of territory after a 13-year civil war that ended with the removal of Bashar Al Assad from power.

A driver was arrested during the raid in the Damascus countryside. Photo: Sana

Syrian authorities said "investigations are under way to identify others involved in the operation" to smuggle weapons in the Damascus countryside. They said legal proceedings may follow.

The SDF has become a thorn in the new Syrian government's side as it tries to cement its authority over the country. Clashes have broken out between government forces and the SDF, which has not integrated into Syria's army as envisaged in a March deal.

In the latest skirmish, Syrian state media said on Sunday that SDF fighters "attempted to infiltrate army positions" east of Aleppo. The Kurdish militia says it is coming under attack by government forces, even as it continues to fight off ISIS remnants as it did during the civil war.

Syrian police said the lorry's cargo was heading for areas controlled by a Kurdish militia. Photo: Sana

The peace process faltered after Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara rejected Kurdish demands for a federal system in which the areas under SDF control might retain significant powers. Mr Al Shara called Syrian unity a “red line”.

Unrest in southern Syria involving the Druze minority has also cast doubt on Mr Al Shara's reconstruction efforts. A ceasefire was declared under US and Israeli pressure in July, but Sweida province remains under pressure with a lack of food and supplies.

