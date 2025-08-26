Israelis stage protests to demand Gaza hostage deal

Israelis launched protests on Tuesday in a day of mass action calling for a ceasefire deal to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Tens of thousands of people were expected to demonstrate as the Israeli government vows to press on with the seizure of Gaza’s main city, an operation that critics say will have deadly consequences for Palestinian civilians and Israeli captives.

Marchers blocked motorways and demonstrated outside ministers' homes at the start of protests that will culminate in a rally in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. A security cabinet meeting is scheduled for this afternoon, with reports suggesting the deal proposed by mediators will not be discussed.

A forum representing most of the families of Israeli hostages said the reports were “deeply disappointing”.

“The government lacks a public mandate to continue this prolonged conflict while our loved ones remain captive. There is only one answer: people filling the streets – until everyone comes home,” it said in a statement.

An aerial view of an installation set up outside the US consulate in Tel Aviv by Israeli activists. Reuters

Polls show that most Israelis favour a deal to release hostages over continuing the military campaign against Hamas that has killed more than 62,800 Palestinians. There are also growing signs of major fatigue among Israeli reservists, anger in the military leadership over plans to expand fighting, and mounting concern that the war is leading Israel to unprecedented global isolation and condemnation.

Despite this, Israel’s far-right coalition continues to favour military pressure, with many accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prolonging the war to secure his political future.

Speaking at Hostages Square, Democrats member of the Knesset Gilad Kariv said only public pressure and protests could bring back hostages. “Without the protest for the hostages there wouldn’t have been the two deals,” Mr Kariv told a crowd, referring to two previous truces that secured the release of many of the hostages.

“We won’t give up. We’ll shake the country, end the war, and bring everyone home.”

A Palestinian woman carries a child, as they inspect the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a house, in Gaza City, August 26, 2025. Reuters

The families of hostages also appealed to US President Donald Trump early on Tuesday, saying: “President Trump, you've stated that in the next two to three weeks there will be a conclusive ending to the war. We pray this is true and that you gave a deadline to end our suffering.”

Mr Trump suggested that fewer than 20 hostages are alive, out of 50, in comments in the Oval Office on Friday. The Israeli official in charge of hostage affairs denied the assessment.

The demonstration comes a week after a general strike. Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets demanding a hostage deal since the war began in October 2023.

Zakat definitions Zakat: an Arabic word meaning ‘to cleanse’ or ‘purification’. Nisab: the minimum amount that a Muslim must have before being obliged to pay zakat. Traditionally, the nisab threshold was 87.48 grams of gold, or 612.36 grams of silver. The monetary value of the nisab therefore varies by current prices and currencies. Zakat Al Mal: the ‘cleansing’ of wealth, as one of the five pillars of Islam; a spiritual duty for all Muslims meeting the ‘nisab’ wealth criteria in a lunar year, to pay 2.5 per cent of their wealth in alms to the deserving and needy. Zakat Al Fitr: a donation to charity given during Ramadan, before Eid Al Fitr, in the form of food. Every adult Muslim who possesses food in excess of the needs of themselves and their family must pay two qadahs (an old measure just over 2 kilograms) of flour, wheat, barley or rice from each person in a household, as a minimum.

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

THE APPRENTICE Director: Ali Abbasi Starring: Sebastian Stan, Maria Bakalova, Jeremy Strong Rating: 3/5

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The biog Name: Abeer Al Bah Born: 1972 Husband: Emirati lawyer Salem Bin Sahoo, since 1992 Children: Soud, born 1993, lawyer; Obaid, born 1994, deceased; four other boys and one girl, three months old Education: BA in Elementary Education, worked for five years in a Dubai school



