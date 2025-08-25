Famine and lack of blood bags in Gaza forcing doctors to turn away donors

Gaza’s severe shortage of blood bags, compounded by famine, is forcing doctors to turn away would-be donors.

Dr Wail Al Laithy, director of the blood bank at Al Shifa Hospital, told The National the shortage of blood bags, a result of Israel’s blockade, remains critical, despite a recent delivery from banks in the occupied West Bank.

He added that even when bags are available, many people are turned away because they appear malnourished.

“More than 60 per cent of people who come to donate blood we don’t accept because they look pale and are most probably starving,” he said.

“We had clear criteria to accept blood donations. But because of the difficult situation, with widespread malnutrition and famine, you can no longer find people who meet those requirements.”

The lack of donations is disrupting surgery for the thousands injured in Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians and wounded tens of thousands more.

The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Friday declared famine in Gaza city, the enclave’s capital and largest urban centre, and warned it would spread to Deir Al Balah in central Gaza and Khan Younis in the south by the end of September.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said earlier this year that its teams could no longer provide blood bags to Nasser Hospital because of depleted stocks, even as waves of patients wounded by relentless Israeli bombardment kept arriving.

For Gaza residents, the donation process itself has changed dramatically. Saed El Arabid, who was donating blood to a clinic for his uncle, described the deterioration.

“In the past, we used to come to the bank and donate blood for anyone who needed it," he said. "Today, that’s no longer the case. There aren’t enough blood bags available in the bank.

“They used to check my blood levels before taking any donation. This time, I just came in and gave blood. It’s a testament to the obstacles we face.”

Meanwhile, five journalists were among at least 20 people killed in Israeli attacks on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis on Monday, health officials said. Another 11 people died of malnutrition in the 24 hours, bringing the total to 300, including 117 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

Copa del Rey Semi-final, first leg Barcelona 1 (Malcom 57')

Real Madrid (Vazquez 6') Second leg, February 27

Why are asylum seekers being housed in hotels? The number of asylum applications in the UK has reached a new record high, driven by those illegally entering the country in small boats crossing the English Channel. A total of 111,084 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025, the highest number for any 12-month period since current records began in 2001. Asylum seekers and their families can be housed in temporary accommodation while their claim is assessed. The Home Office provides the accommodation, meaning asylum seekers cannot choose where they live. When there is not enough housing, the Home Office can move people to hotels or large sites like former military bases.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz