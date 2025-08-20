Hamas fighters claim to have killed Israeli troops in Gaza ambush

Hamas fighters claimed to have killed and injured Israeli troops in a major attack on Wednesday in southern Gaza.

Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, said one fighter blew himself up in Khan Younis, causing several casualties. The Israeli army said three soldiers were injured in an attack, but did not acknowledge any deaths.

The Hamas fighters said they also raided a newly established Israeli site south-east of Khan Younis, and attacked several Merkava tanks with explosives.

The attack, which appeared to be unusually large in scope, comes as Israel prepares to expand its campaign in Gaza and retake control of the strip. Defence Minister Israel Katz has approved plans to call up 60,000 reservists to wage a new offensive against Gaza city.

In the south, the Israeli army said more than 15 militants firing guns and anti-tank missiles tried to “infiltrate a fortified position” of its 90th battalion near Khan Younis. It said Israeli troops “eliminated 10 armed terrorists in close-quarters combat”, supported by air force strikes.

It added that the incident was still continuing, and “the troops continue to operate to locate and eliminate the terrorists”.

“As a result of the shots fired, a soldier in the 90th Battalion, Kfir Brigade, was severely injured, and two additional soldiers were lightly injured,” the Israeli army said.

Authorities in Gaza say Israel's war has killed more than 62,000 people. AFP

Hamas's armed wing said that its fighters attacked several houses where Israeli soldiers were holed up, using six anti-fortification and anti-personnel missiles and machinegun fire.

“A number of fighters stormed the houses and killed a number of Israeli soldiers inside with light weapons and hand grenades,” it said.

The group said that its fighters also managed to snipe a Merkava 4 tank soldier, fatally wounding him. “Our fighters pounded the positions surrounding the operation site with several mortar shells to cut off reinforcements,” it said.

It added that one of the fighters blew himself up among the Israeli soldiers, killing or wounding them, and that the operation continued for several hours.

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire proposal put forward by mediators Egypt and Qatar. Israel has yet to formally respond to the plan.

The framework proposes an initial 60-day truce, a staggered hostage release, the freeing of some Palestinian prisoners and provisions allowing for the entry of aid into Gaza.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led fighters stormed into Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages on October 7, 2023. Israel's offensive has since killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, plunged Gaza into a humanitarian crisis, and displaced most of its population.