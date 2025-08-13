Prominent opposition leader in Iraq’s Kurdistan arrested by security forces

Security authorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq arrested late on Tuesday the prominent opposition leader Shaswar Abdulwahid, his New Generation Movement announced.

The party claimed that security forces affiliated with the rival Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party of breaking into his home and arresting him “without any legal process”, it said in the statement, adding that his whereabouts is still unknown.

“A force affiliated to a party arrested the leader of the largest opposition group,” it added. “This carries nothing but shame and disgrace,” it said.

“Neither Shaswar Abdulwahid nor the New Generation can be subdued, and we, Shaswar’s comrades, will continue the path of justice and righteousness”.

According to a judicial decree document dated August 3, Mr Abdulwahid has been sentenced to six months in absentia under Article 431 of the Iraqi Penal Code, which penalises threatening behaviour or attributing dishonourable matters. No more details were released on the charges.

The New Generation Movement was established in 2017 as a liberal political party in Sulaymaniyah province. Since then it has emerged as a powerful opposition group which challenged the influential tradition parties PUK and its rival Kurdistan Democratic Party.

It came third in October last year in Kurdistan’s parliamentary elections after KDP and PUK, winning 15 seats in the 111-seat legislative body. Political wrangling between the rivals have derailed forming the new government in Kurdistan.

In March 2019, Mr Abdulwahid appeared in court in Sulaymaniyah on charges of "assaulting state employees" and defamation after an altercation at the airport. He was arrested, held briefly, and released on bail. The New Generation party denounced the charges as politically motivated and accused the region’s dominant parties of influencing the judiciary.

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90 6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

The specs: 2018 Chevrolet Trailblazer Price, base / as tested Dh99,000 / Dh132,000 Engine 3.6L V6 Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power 275hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 350Nm @ 3,700rpm Fuel economy combined 12.2L / 100km

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%20turbo%204-cyl%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E298hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E452Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETowing%20capacity%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.4-tonne%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPayload%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4WD%20%E2%80%93%20776kg%3B%20Rear-wheel%20drive%20819kg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrice%3A%20Dh138%2C945%20(XLT)%20Dh193%2C095%20(Wildtrak)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDelivery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20from%20August%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

CONFIRMED%20LINE-UP %3Cp%3EElena%20Rybakina%20(Kazakhstan)%0D%3Cbr%3EOns%20Jabeur%20(Tunisia)%0D%3Cbr%3EMaria%20Sakkari%20(Greece)%0D%3Cbr%3EBarbora%20Krej%C4%8D%C3%ADkov%C3%A1%20(Czech%20Republic)%0D%3Cbr%3EBeatriz%20Haddad%20Maia%20(Brazil)%0D%3Cbr%3EJe%C4%BCena%20Ostapenko%20(Latvia)%0D%3Cbr%3ELiudmila%20Samsonova%0D%3Cbr%3EDaria%20Kasatkina%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3EVeronika%20Kudermetova%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3ECaroline%20Garcia%20(France)%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3EMagda%20Linette%20(Poland)%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3ESorana%20C%C3%AErstea%20(Romania)%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3EAnastasia%20Potapova%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3EAnhelina%20Kalinina%20(Ukraine)%E2%80%AF%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3EJasmine%20Paolini%20(Italy)%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3EEmma%20Navarro%20(USA)%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3ELesia%20Tsurenko%20(Ukraine)%0D%3Cbr%3ENaomi%20Osaka%20(Japan)%20-%20wildcard%0D%3Cbr%3EEmma%20Raducanu%20(Great%20Britain)%20-%20wildcard%3Cbr%3EAlexandra%20Eala%20(Philippines)%20-%20wildcard%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Brahmastra%3A%20Part%20One%20-%20Shiva %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAyan%20Mukerji%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERanbir%20Kapoor%2C%20Alia%20Bhatt%20and%20Amitabh%20Bachchan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Moon Music Artist: Coldplay Label: Parlophone/Atlantic Number of tracks: 10 Rating: 3/5

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

La Mer lowdown La Mer beach is open from 10am until midnight, daily, and is located in Jumeirah 1, well after Kite Beach. Some restaurants, like Cupagahwa, are open from 8am for breakfast; most others start at noon. At the time of writing, we noticed that signs for Vicolo, an Italian eatery, and Kaftan, a Turkish restaurant, indicated that these two restaurants will be open soon, most likely this month. Parking is available, as well as a Dh100 all-day valet option or a Dh50 valet service if you’re just stopping by for a few hours.



Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The smuggler Eldarir had arrived at JFK in January 2020 with three suitcases, containing goods he valued at $300, when he was directed to a search area.

Officers found 41 gold artefacts among the bags, including amulets from a funerary set which prepared the deceased for the afterlife.

Also found was a cartouche of a Ptolemaic king on a relief that was originally part of a royal building or temple.

The largest single group of items found in Eldarir’s cases were 400 shabtis, or figurines.

Khouli conviction Khouli smuggled items into the US by making false declarations to customs about the country of origin and value of the items.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he provided “false provenances which stated that [two] Egyptian antiquities were part of a collection assembled by Khouli's father in Israel in the 1960s” when in fact “Khouli acquired the Egyptian antiquities from other dealers”.

He was sentenced to one year of probation, six months of home confinement and 200 hours of community service in 2012 after admitting buying and smuggling Egyptian antiquities, including coffins, funerary boats and limestone figures.

For sale A number of other items said to come from the collection of Ezeldeen Taha Eldarir are currently or recently for sale.

Their provenance is described in near identical terms as the British Museum shabti: bought from Salahaddin Sirmali, "authenticated and appraised" by Hossen Rashed, then imported to the US in 1948. - An Egyptian Mummy mask dating from 700BC-30BC, is on offer for £11,807 ($15,275) online by a seller in Mexico - A coffin lid dating back to 664BC-332BC was offered for sale by a Colorado-based art dealer, with a starting price of $65,000 - A shabti that was on sale through a Chicago-based coin dealer, dating from 1567BC-1085BC, is up for $1,950

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

City's slump L - Juventus, 2-0

D - C Palace, 2-2

W - N Forest, 3-0

L - Liverpool, 2-0

D - Feyenoord, 3-3

L - Tottenham, 4-0

L - Brighton, 2-1

L - Sporting, 4-1

L - Bournemouth, 2-1

L - Tottenham, 2-1

Kanguva Director: Siva Stars: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley Rating: 2/5

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5

Votes Total votes: 1.8 million Ashraf Ghani: 923,592 votes Abdullah Abdullah: 720,841 votes

Blonde %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAndrew%20Dominik%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAna%20de%20Armas%2C%20Adrien%20Brody%2C%20Bobby%20Cannavale%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

%3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2Feconomy%2Fislamic-economy-consumer-spending-to-increase-45-to-3-2tn-by-2024-1.936583%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EGlobal%20Islamic%20economy%20to%20grow%203.1%25%20to%20touch%20%242.4%20trillion%20by%202024%3C%2Fa%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2Feconomy%2Fuk-economy-plunges-into-worst-ever-recession-after-record-20-4-contraction-1.1062560%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EUK%20economy%20plunges%20into%20worst-ever%20recession%20after%20record%2020.4%25%20contraction%3C%2Fa%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2Feconomy%2Fislamic-economy-consumer-spending-to-increase-45-to-3-2tn-by-2024-1.936583%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EIslamic%20economy%20consumer%20spending%20to%20increase%2045%25%20to%20%243.2tn%20by%202024%3C%2Fa%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dark Souls: Remastered

Developer: From Software (remaster by QLOC)

Publisher: Namco Bandai

Price: Dh199

Champion%20v%20Champion%20(PFL%20v%20Bellator) %3Cp%3EHeavyweight%3A%20Renan%20Ferreira%20v%20Ryan%20Bader%20%3Cbr%3EMiddleweight%3A%20Impa%20Kasanganay%20v%20Johnny%20Eblen%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%3A%20Jesus%20Pinedo%20v%20Patricio%20Pitbull%3Cbr%3ECatchweight%3A%20Ray%20Cooper%20III%20v%20Jason%20Jackson%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EShowcase%20Bouts%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EHeavyweight%3A%20Bruno%20Cappelozza%20(former%20PFL%20World%20champ)%20v%20Vadim%20Nemkov%20(former%20Bellator%20champ)%3Cbr%3ELight%20Heavyweight%3A%20Thiago%20Santos%20(PFL%20title%20contender)%20v%20Yoel%20Romero%20(Bellator%20title%20contender)%3Cbr%3ELightweight%3A%20Clay%20Collard%20(PFL%20title%20contender)%20v%20AJ%20McKee%20(former%20Bellator%20champ)%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%3A%20Gabriel%20Braga%20(PFL%20title%20contender)%20v%20Aaron%20Pico%20(Bellator%20title%20contender)%3Cbr%3ELightweight%3A%20Biaggio%20Ali%20Walsh%20(pro%20debut)%20v%20Emmanuel%20Palacios%20(pro%20debut)%3Cbr%3EWomen%E2%80%99s%20Lightweight%3A%20Claressa%20Shields%20v%20Kelsey%20DeSantis%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%3A%20Abdullah%20Al%20Qahtani%20v%20Edukondal%20Rao%3Cbr%3EAmateur%20Flyweight%3A%20Malik%20Basahel%20v%20Vinicius%20Pereira%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SQUAD Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Adel Al Hosani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Bandar Al Ahbabi, Mohammed Barghash, Salem Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Hassan Al Mahrami, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Yousef Jaber, Saeed Ahmed, Majed Sorour, Majed Hassan, Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Khalil Al Hammadi, Fabio De Lima, Khalfan Mubarak, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Ali Saleh, Caio Canedo, Muhammed Jumah, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

Fire and Fury

By Michael Wolff,

Henry Holt