Iran executes alleged Mossad agent amid increase of death penalties

A man convicted of spying for Israel was executed in Iran on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court upheld his sentence. He had passed information about a nuclear scientist killed during the 12-day war with Israel in June.

Roozbeh Vadi, who authorities accused of espionage for Mossad, allegedly transferred sensitive information after in‑person meetings in Vienna and received cryptocurrency payments. His execution was carried out privately, with minimal public announcement.

“Roozbeh Vadi … was executed following judicial proceedings and confirmation of his sentence by the Supreme Court,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

Mr Vadi’s case followed an intensified campaign by Tehran to crack down on alleged Israeli espionage within Iran.

Iran regularly announces the execution of those convicted of having worked for foreign intelligence services. After the war broke out with Israel on June 13, Iranian authorities pledged swift trials for suspects arrested for collaborating with its arch-foe.

Tehran suffered significant blows to its nuclear programme during the war and Israel boasted about its use of Mossad agents on the ground to carry out covert operations. Since then, Iran has announced several executions related to spying for Israel.

In June, Tehran executed three Kurdish men accused of aiding Mossad in the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-further signalling an aggressive posture against suspected Israeli intelligence activity.

Meanwhile, human rights organisations warn of a broader pattern: an authoritarian state using the death penalty to stifle dissent, including executions of political opponents and those accused of espionage, without due process.

At least 612 people were executed between January-June 2025, an increase of 119 per cent compared to the same period last year when 279 executions were recorded, Iran Human Rights said in June.

