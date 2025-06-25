Iran hangs three accused of spying for Israel as truce appears to hold

Iran's judiciary said on Wednesday that three men convicted of spying for Israel had been executed, a day after a ceasefire between the two foes appeared to have taken effect.
“Idris Ali, Azad Shojai and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul, who attempted to import equipment into the country to carry out assassinations, were arrested and tried for … co-operation favouring the Zionist regime,” the judiciary said, with reference to Israel.
“The sentence was carried out this morning … and they were hanged,” it added. The executions took place in Urmia, a city in northwestern Iran home to ethnic minorities such as Azeris and Kurds.
Iran regularly announces the execution of those convicted of having worked for foreign intelligence services. After the war broke out with Israel on June 13, Iranian authorities vowed swift trials for suspects arrested for collaborating with its arch-foe.
A ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday after 12 days of intense and unprecedented bombardment between Israel and Iran. The truce appeared to be holding on Wednesday despite uncertainty.
Iran suffered significant blows to its nuclear programme during the war and Israel boasted about its use of Mossad agents on the ground to carry out covert operations. Since then, Tehran has announced several executions related to spying for Israel.
Tehran has put to death many people convicted of having links with Mossad and enabling its operations. Iran has long accused Israeli intelligence of carrying out sabotage operations against its nuclear facilities and assassinating its scientists.
Human rights groups have accused Iran of carrying out sham trials and issuing sentences for spying without credible evidence.
