Trump says Gazans ‘very hungry’ as US envoy Witkoff arrives to inspect food distribution centres

US President Donald Trump has lamented the aid situation in Gaza before sending two top White House officials to the enclave to inspect food distribution centres amid intensifying global scrutiny over the hunger crisis there.

US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff arrived on Friday at a controversial US-backed food aid distribution site in Rafah, Israeli and American media reported.

Mr Witkoff and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will “secure a plan to deliver more food and meet local Gazans to hear first-hand about this dire situation” during the trip, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

President Trump on Thursday described the situation in Gaza as “terrible” amid Israeli claims of “no starvation policy” in the enclave.

“It's terrible what's occurring there. It's a terrible thing. People are very hungry,” Mr Trump told reporters. “You know, the United States gave $60 million for food and it's a shame, because I don't see the results of it. And we gave it to people that in theory are watching over it fairly closely. We wanted Israel to watch over it.”

Mr Witkoff will brief President Trump after the visit to “approve a final plan for food and aid distribution into the region”, said Ms Leavitt.

Mr Witkoff arrived in Israel on Thursday, where he and Mr Huckabee had a “very productive meeting” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials on the topic of delivering much-needed food and aid to Gaza, she added.

The death toll from Israel’s military campaign has now surpassed 60,100 and images of starving children in Gaza have fuelled anger and concern in many western countries, including the US.

Earlier this week, President Trump admitted for the first time that “real starvation” was taking place across Gaza.

“I see it and you can’t fake that,” he said. “We have to get the kids fed.”

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also arrived in Israel on Thursday on a high-stakes trip to try to convince Israeli counterparts to allow in more aid.

The Foreign Minister signalled that Germany may be reconsidering its position on Israel and Gaza, as the UN reports spreading famine in the Strip.

Israel is increasingly finding itself in a “minority position”, Mr Wadephul warned in a statement issued before his visit.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced last week that his country, a heavyweight in the EU, plans to recognise a Palestinian state, becoming the first major western nation to do so.

Britain and Canada have since said they could also recognise a Palestinian state.

Israel's refusal to end the war in Gaza and its starvation policy in the Palestinian territory have made it more isolated than ever on the international scene.

Mr Witkoff's visit also comes after the US imposed sanctions on members of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

Washington accused the PA and PLO of “continuing to support terrorism”, supporting international legal cases against Israel and “undermining prospects for peace”, the US State Department said on Thursday.

The State Department did not immediately release a list of the officials named in the sanctions, who will be denied US visas.

Palestinian officials told The National the sanctions against the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) were a form of punishment for seeking an end to Israel’s occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

