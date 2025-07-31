Israel further isolated as momentum builds for recognising Palestine

US envoy Steve Witkoff was in Israel on Thursday amid mounting tension as several allies move to recognise Palestine, drawing sharp backlash from Israeli leaders.

Israel's refusal to end the war in Gaza and its starvation policy in the Palestinian territory have made it more isolated than ever on the international scene.

France, the UK and Canada have said they plan recognition by September. The UK said it would proceed if Israel failed to meet four conditions relating to its conduct in the Gaza war and the occupied West Bank. The demands are widely viewed as beyond the pale for Israel’s far-right government. Canada made a similar qualification.

The recognition of Palestine, while largely symbolic, is a major challenge to Israel’s long-held opposition to a Palestinian state, which intensified after the October 7 attacks in 2023.

It comes as Israel’s allies, including the US, increase criticism of the country’s actions in Gaza, where mass starvation is setting in after almost two years of heavy bombardment, and the occupied West Bank, where settler violence against Palestinians is at a record high.

Mr Witkoff "will meet officials to discuss next steps in addressing the situation in Gaza”, a US official confirmed, before the envoy meets Mr Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Palestinians carry a blood-stained stretcher outside Al Shifa Hospital. EPA

Israeli media have been reporting that the special Middle East envoy will discuss efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza. News website Ynet also reported that Mr Witkoff will visit the Palestinian strip.

The death toll from Israel’s military campaign has surpassed 60,100 and images of starving children have fuelled anger and concern in many western countries, including the US.

President Donald Trump this week conceded “real starvation” was taking place across Gaza. “I see it and you can’t fake that,” he said. “We have to get the kids fed.”

Alternative options

Hopes for a ceasefire and hostage release deal were dashed last week when Israel and the US walked away from negotiations after receiving Hamas’s response to their proposal. Mr Witkoff accused Hamas of acting in a “selfish way” and not in “good faith".

“We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza,” he said. Washington has yet to clarify what those alternatives are.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the decisions of allies reward Hamas. France, the UK and Canada continue to condemn the group and call on it to release hostages it captured on October 7.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said recognition “ain’t gonna happen” because “establishing a Palestinian state today is establishing a Hamas state”. He also suggested Israel’s allies are shaping policies to appease their “huge Muslim populations”.

In a small minority of Israelis welcoming recognition, co-director of activist group Standing Together, Alon-Lee Green, wrote on X: "As an Israeli - Thank you France, UK, Canada and so many other countries for recognising the Palestinian state. The only possible future for the people on this land is a future of freedom, equality and independence to all of us - Jews and Palestinians. Yes to a Palestinian state."

Activists hold Palestinian flags as they protest over the hunger crisis in Gaza, in Cape Town, South Africa. Reuters

Despite the intense criticism, more recognition of Palestinian statehood is on the horizon, after 15 countries signed a declaration on the matter, including New Zealand, Australia, Portugal and Finland. “The New York Call” stated that its signatories “have already recognised, have expressed or express the willingness or the positive consideration of our countries to recognise the State of Palestine”.

Mr Trump has remained worryingly ambiguous on the matter. The US is traditionally a staunch diplomatic backer of Israel, vetoing motions against it at the UN and railing against attempts to prosecute Israel in international courts.

He had suggested he disagreed with France and the UK’s decisions, but did not appear to take any action against the moves. However, the President threatened to scupper talks with Canada for a trade deal after its announcement on recognition.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a trade deal with them. Oh Canada!” Mr Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

