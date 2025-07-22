US President Donald Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes on Syria and Gaza church

US President Donald Trump was "caught off guard" by Israeli bombing of Syria and a Catholic church in Gaza last week, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Monday, adding that he had discussed the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Three people were killed and 14 injured in an Israeli strike on the Holy Family Church in Gaza city last week. Parish priest Father Gabriel Romanelli was among those wounded. The attack sparked international condemnation, including from Mr Trump who called Mr Netanyahu to voice his displeasure.

Mr Trump also appears to have been surprised by Israeli strikes on government buildings in the Syrian capital last week, at a time when his administration is working to improve ties with the new authorities there.

The US President "was caught off guard by the bombing in Syria and also the bombing of a Catholic church in Gaza," Ms Leavitt told journalists.

"In both accounts, the President quickly called the Prime Minister to rectify those situations," she said.

The US is Israel's main ally and Mr Netanyahu has visited the White House three times since Mr Trump returned to power in January. "The President enjoys a good working relationship with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and stays in frequent communication with him," Ms Leavitt said.

Mr Netanyahu called Pope Leo to express regret over the strike on the Catholic church in Gaza, blaming a "stray missile".

Three people were killed and 14 injured in an Israeli strike on the Holy Family Church in Gaza city. Photo: Holy Family Church

US special envoy to Syria Tom Barrack announced a ceasefire between Israel and Syria on Saturday after days of conflict sparked by sectarian clashes in Sweida. Israel launched a series of attacks against Syria, including strikes on the Ministry of Defence and the presidential palace, in what it claimed was an effort to protect Syria's minority Druze community. But diplomats and analysts said its goal is to weaken the new Syrian authorities.

Israel remains sceptical of the new Hayat Tahrir Al Sham leadership in Damascus. But Mr Trump has met Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria and revoked the US's foreign terrorist organisation designation of HTS, a former Al Qaeda affiliate.

While Israel and the US are strong allies, the personal relationship between the two leaders has been rocky throughout the years. But Mr Trump appeared to be closer than ever to Mr Netanyahu when he decided to join Israel's bombing campaign against Iran.

During his last visit to the White House earlier this month, Mr Netanyahu also presented Mr Trump with a copy of a letter he wrote to the Nobel committee, nominating the US President for the Peace Prize.

But Mr Netanyahu departed without a ceasefire deal in Gaza being announced, as Mr Trump had hoped and hinted at before the visit.

“The President’s message on this conflict we’ve seen in the Middle East taking place for far too long, that has become quite brutal, especially in recent days. You’ve seen reports of more people dying. I think the President never likes to see that. He wants the killing to end,” Ms Leavitt said.

She highlighted the administration's efforts to enable more aid deliveries to Gaza, despite foreign ministers of 25 western nations on Monday condemning Israel for "drip feeding" aid into the war-ravaged enclave where cases of starvation are on the rise.

“The President is the reason that aid is even being distributed in Gaza at all,” Ms Leavitt said. “He wants to see this done in a peaceful manner, where more lives are not being lost.”

