El Sisi meets Centcom chief in Cairo and reaffirms strong US-Egypt ties

US Central Command (Centcom) chief Gen Michael Kurilla met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cairo on Sunday, with both reaffirming the strategic partnership between their countries despite recent strained relations.

A statement from the Egyptian presidency underscored the “strategic depth” of US-Egyptian relations and highlighted that President Donald Trump’s attitude towards Cairo was well-intentioned.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral military and security co-operation, and addressing regional challenges, including efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and to allow sustained humanitarian aid to the enclave, the presidency said.

The meeting, attended by Egypt’s Defence Minister Abdel Meguid Saqr and US ambassador Herro Mustafa, also touched on broader regional issues, with Mr El Sisi discussing Egypt’s water security and developments in the Horn of Africa.

The high-level visit comes after months of uncertainty over US-Egypt relations, exacerbated by disagreements over Israel’s war on Gaza.

Mr Trump’s controversial demand for Egypt to resettle Palestinians from Gaza in its Sinai Peninsula was met with a firm rejection from Cairo, which called the proposal a threat to national security and the Palestinian cause.

The US President then ruffled feathers again in April with a demand that American vessels should transit the Suez Canal free of charge.

Pro-government Egyptian media dismissed the idea as “preposterous” and it fuelled speculation over Cairo’s growing frustration with Washington’s policies.

At the same time, Egypt has deepened its ties with other global powers, particularly China, with which it conducted a joint military exhibition at the Giza pyramids in April and May. Cairo also purchased a number of Chinese military hardware.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang visited Cairo this month to expand economic and military co-operation, including infrastructure investment and joint military drills. He met government officials, including Mr El Sisi, and business leaders.

Egypt’s involvement in the Brics bloc and growing reliance on Chinese and Russian arms have signalled a broader shift in its foreign policy.

Despite the apparent political discord, US-Egypt economic ties remain significant. In May, the US-Egypt Policy Leaders' Forum highlighted Cairo’s efforts to attract American investment, including a proposed US industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

US companies have invested more than $47 billion in Egypt in the past 20 years and the two sides continue to prioritise trade and investment, even as political tension persists.

Gen Kurilla’s visit may also indicate Washington’s intent to preserve its $1.3 billion annual military aid package to Egypt, a cornerstone of their relationship since the 1970s.

Following the perceived row, questions were raised over the continuation of the military aid package, especially in light of larger funding cuts introduced by Mr Trump’s administration since he came to power again in January.

His predecessor Joe Biden had halted 10 per cent of the annual aid package to Cairo over Egypt’s failure to comply with human rights standards set by the aid agreement. The aid was restored the following year.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Tabby%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%20August%202019%3B%20platform%20went%20live%20in%20February%202020%3Cbr%3EFounder%2FCEO%3A%20Hosam%20Arab%2C%20co-founder%3A%20Daniil%20Barkalov%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Payments%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%2040-50%20employees%3Cbr%3EStage%3A%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Arbor%20Ventures%2C%20Mubadala%20Capital%2C%20Wamda%20Capital%2C%20STV%2C%20Raed%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20JIMCO%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20Venture%20Souq%2C%20Outliers%20VC%2C%20MSA%20Capital%2C%20HOF%20and%20AB%20Accelerator.%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The candidates Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive Ali Azeem, business leader Tony Booth, professor of education Lord Browne, former BP chief executive Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist Dr Mark Mann, scientist Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa