Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly welcomes China's Premier Li Qiang at Cairo International Airport. AFP
Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly welcomes China's Premier Li Qiang at Cairo International Airport. AFP
Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly welcomes China's Premier Li Qiang at Cairo International Airport. AFP
Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly welcomes China's Premier Li Qiang at Cairo International Airport. AFP

News

MENA

Chinese Premier Li Qiang visits Egypt to deepen ties as US relations sour

Countries expected to sign deals on trade, infrastructure and Suez Canal Economic Zone

Kamal Tabikha
Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

July 09, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Egypt on Wednesday for a two-day official visit aimed at deepening economic ties and “strategic co-ordination” between Beijing and Cairo.

The trip highlights Egypt’s growing role within the Brics bloc of emerging economies and its pivot towards diversifying alliances amid strained ties with the US and Israel.

Premier Li was welcomed at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and senior government officials. A formal ceremony, including the national anthems of both countries and a review of the Egyptian honour guard, marked the start of a visit focused on enhancing bilateral co-operation across trade, investment and infrastructure.

“China and Egypt, as important members of the Global South, should further strengthen strategic co-ordination to safeguard their common interests,” Mr Li said during a short address upon his arrival.

Egypt’s growing frustration with Israel’s policies in Gaza and its perception of US inaction have driven Cairo to recalibrate its foreign policy. Analysts say Egypt is increasingly prioritising partnerships with China and Brics nations to reduce its reliance on Washington.

The shift has been partly motivated by US President Donald Trump’s staunch support for Israel, including his repeated demands to resettle Palestinians from Gaza into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Cairo has firmly rejected that plan, viewing it as a threat to its national security and a move that would undermine the Palestinian cause.

Egypt's main telecoms building catches fire, paralysing city

Though Egyptian officials insist that Cairo’s ties with the US remain vital, recent Chinese investments and military co-operation, including the procurement of advanced HQ-9B air defence systems and joint air drills, underscore the shift in Cairo’s orientation.

Premier Li’s visit comes as China’s role grows as a key economic partner for Egypt. Discussions between Chinese and Egyptian officials during the trip are expected to culminate in agreements aimed at expanding Chinese investments in Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), a hub for trade and logistics, according to a cabinet statement on Wednesday.

Under China's Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese companies have played a pivotal role in large-scale Egyptian projects, including Africa’s tallest skyscraper and the country’s first electrified light rail system.

The SCZone’s China-Egypt Teda Economic and Trade Co-operation Zone has become a focal point for these efforts, housing 185 enterprises with a total investment of $3 billion. The recent groundbreaking of a $70 million glass production facility further highlights the zone’s success.

Mr Li’s visit follows his participation in the 17th Brics Summit in Brazil. Egypt’s engagement with the bloc has been growing after joining as a formal member in January 2024.

Cairo’s role has allowed it to take part in initiatives addressing global trade and food security. Two senior Egyptian officials − Mahmoud Momtaz, chairman of the Egyptian Competition Authority, and Aly Abdelkawy from the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade – attended a Brics-led session on the global grain trade held by the UN on Tuesday, a representative of the Brics Competition Law and Policy Centre told The National.

The session addressed systemic risks in the food supply chain, a critical issue for Egypt given its reliance on grain imports and vulnerability to price volatility, particularly amid growing uncertainty over global inflation.

Egypt's Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly with China's Premier Li Qiang at the 17th Brics summit in Rio. AP
Egypt's Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly with China's Premier Li Qiang at the 17th Brics summit in Rio. AP

Egypt’s military modernisation, partly driven by Chinese co-operation, has also become a critical element of its foreign policy. The recent acquisition of Chinese military equipment and the joint Eagles of Civilisation 2025 military drills were viewed in Cairo as proof that China could fill any political vacuum left by a weakened US role in the Arab world.

The strained relationship with Israel, exacerbated by its military presence in Gaza’s Philadelphi Corridor propped up by US support, has left Cairo with few options to safeguard its interests, which analysts say is at the heart of the shift towards Beijing.

Beyond economic and military collaboration, Egypt and China have fostered strong cultural and technological ties. Chinese companies like Huawei have trained tens of thousands of Egyptians in information technology, and educational partnerships have introduced Chinese language courses in Egyptian schools and universities.

Tourism has also flourished, with 300,000 Chinese visiting Egypt last year. To accommodate this influx, Egypt has introduced Chinese language signs at major attractions and increased the availability of Chinese-speaking tour guides.

Air China’s new direct flight between Beijing and Cairo, launched on Wednesday, is expected to further boost people-to-people exchanges.

Attacks on Egypt’s long rooted Copts

Egypt’s Copts belong to one of the world’s oldest Christian communities, with Mark the Evangelist credited with founding their church around 300 AD. Orthodox Christians account for the overwhelming majority of Christians in Egypt, with the rest mainly made up of Greek Orthodox, Catholics and Anglicans.

The community accounts for some 10 per cent of Egypt’s 100 million people, with the largest concentrations of Christians found in Cairo, Alexandria and the provinces of Minya and Assiut south of Cairo.

Egypt’s Christians have had a somewhat turbulent history in the Muslim majority Arab nation, with the community occasionally suffering outright persecution but generally living in peace with their Muslim compatriots. But radical Muslims who have first emerged in the 1970s have whipped up anti-Christian sentiments, something that has, in turn, led to an upsurge in attacks against their places of worship, church-linked facilities as well as their businesses and homes.

More recently, ISIS has vowed to go after the Christians, claiming responsibility for a series of attacks against churches packed with worshippers starting December 2016.

The discrimination many Christians complain about and the shift towards religious conservatism by many Egyptian Muslims over the last 50 years have forced hundreds of thousands of Christians to migrate, starting new lives in growing communities in places as far afield as Australia, Canada and the United States.

Here is a look at major attacks against Egypt's Coptic Christians in recent years:

November 2: Masked gunmen riding pickup trucks opened fire on three buses carrying pilgrims to the remote desert monastery of St. Samuel the Confessor south of Cairo, killing 7 and wounding about 20. IS claimed responsibility for the attack.

May 26, 2017: Masked militants riding in three all-terrain cars open fire on a bus carrying pilgrims on their way to the Monastery of St. Samuel the Confessor, killing 29 and wounding 22. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

April 2017Twin attacks by suicide bombers hit churches in the coastal city of Alexandria and the Nile Delta city of Tanta. At least 43 people are killed and scores of worshippers injured in the Palm Sunday attack, which narrowly missed a ceremony presided over by Pope Tawadros II, spiritual leader of Egypt Orthodox Copts, in Alexandria's St. Mark's Cathedral. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks.

February 2017: Hundreds of Egyptian Christians flee their homes in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, fearing attacks by ISIS. The group's North Sinai affiliate had killed at least seven Coptic Christians in the restive peninsula in less than a month.

December 2016A bombing at a chapel adjacent to Egypt's main Coptic Christian cathedral in Cairo kills 30 people and wounds dozens during Sunday Mass in one of the deadliest attacks carried out against the religious minority in recent memory. ISIS claimed responsibility.

July 2016Pope Tawadros II says that since 2013 there were 37 sectarian attacks on Christians in Egypt, nearly one incident a month. A Muslim mob stabs to death a 27-year-old Coptic Christian man, Fam Khalaf, in the central city of Minya over a personal feud.

May 2016: A Muslim mob ransacks and torches seven Christian homes in Minya after rumours spread that a Christian man had an affair with a Muslim woman. The elderly mother of the Christian man was stripped naked and dragged through a street by the mob.

New Year's Eve 2011A bomb explodes in a Coptic Christian church in Alexandria as worshippers leave after a midnight mass, killing more than 20 people.

Updated: July 09, 2025, 3:08 PM`
EgyptChina
Read next...
Protesters in Iraq vent their anger against Israeli attacks on Iran near the US embassy in Baghdad. AP

How Iran-Israel war is viewed in each neighbouring country

Panellists discuss economic opportunities and bilateral trade at the US-Egypt Policy Leaders Forum in Cairo. Photo: Egyptian Cabinet Media Centre

Egypt seeks closer US economic ties but Gaza tensions linger