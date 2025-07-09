Chinese Premier Li Qiang visits Egypt to deepen ties as US relations sour

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Egypt on Wednesday for a two-day official visit aimed at deepening economic ties and “strategic co-ordination” between Beijing and Cairo.

The trip highlights Egypt’s growing role within the Brics bloc of emerging economies and its pivot towards diversifying alliances amid strained ties with the US and Israel.

Premier Li was welcomed at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and senior government officials. A formal ceremony, including the national anthems of both countries and a review of the Egyptian honour guard, marked the start of a visit focused on enhancing bilateral co-operation across trade, investment and infrastructure.

“China and Egypt, as important members of the Global South, should further strengthen strategic co-ordination to safeguard their common interests,” Mr Li said during a short address upon his arrival.

Egypt’s growing frustration with Israel’s policies in Gaza and its perception of US inaction have driven Cairo to recalibrate its foreign policy. Analysts say Egypt is increasingly prioritising partnerships with China and Brics nations to reduce its reliance on Washington.

The shift has been partly motivated by US President Donald Trump’s staunch support for Israel, including his repeated demands to resettle Palestinians from Gaza into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Cairo has firmly rejected that plan, viewing it as a threat to its national security and a move that would undermine the Palestinian cause.

Though Egyptian officials insist that Cairo’s ties with the US remain vital, recent Chinese investments and military co-operation, including the procurement of advanced HQ-9B air defence systems and joint air drills, underscore the shift in Cairo’s orientation.

Premier Li’s visit comes as China’s role grows as a key economic partner for Egypt. Discussions between Chinese and Egyptian officials during the trip are expected to culminate in agreements aimed at expanding Chinese investments in Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), a hub for trade and logistics, according to a cabinet statement on Wednesday.

Under China's Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese companies have played a pivotal role in large-scale Egyptian projects, including Africa’s tallest skyscraper and the country’s first electrified light rail system.

The SCZone’s China-Egypt Teda Economic and Trade Co-operation Zone has become a focal point for these efforts, housing 185 enterprises with a total investment of $3 billion. The recent groundbreaking of a $70 million glass production facility further highlights the zone’s success.

Mr Li’s visit follows his participation in the 17th Brics Summit in Brazil. Egypt’s engagement with the bloc has been growing after joining as a formal member in January 2024.

Cairo’s role has allowed it to take part in initiatives addressing global trade and food security. Two senior Egyptian officials − Mahmoud Momtaz, chairman of the Egyptian Competition Authority, and Aly Abdelkawy from the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade – attended a Brics-led session on the global grain trade held by the UN on Tuesday, a representative of the Brics Competition Law and Policy Centre told The National.

The session addressed systemic risks in the food supply chain, a critical issue for Egypt given its reliance on grain imports and vulnerability to price volatility, particularly amid growing uncertainty over global inflation.

Egypt's Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly with China's Premier Li Qiang at the 17th Brics summit in Rio. AP

Egypt’s military modernisation, partly driven by Chinese co-operation, has also become a critical element of its foreign policy. The recent acquisition of Chinese military equipment and the joint Eagles of Civilisation 2025 military drills were viewed in Cairo as proof that China could fill any political vacuum left by a weakened US role in the Arab world.

The strained relationship with Israel, exacerbated by its military presence in Gaza’s Philadelphi Corridor propped up by US support, has left Cairo with few options to safeguard its interests, which analysts say is at the heart of the shift towards Beijing.

Beyond economic and military collaboration, Egypt and China have fostered strong cultural and technological ties. Chinese companies like Huawei have trained tens of thousands of Egyptians in information technology, and educational partnerships have introduced Chinese language courses in Egyptian schools and universities.

Tourism has also flourished, with 300,000 Chinese visiting Egypt last year. To accommodate this influx, Egypt has introduced Chinese language signs at major attractions and increased the availability of Chinese-speaking tour guides.

Air China’s new direct flight between Beijing and Cairo, launched on Wednesday, is expected to further boost people-to-people exchanges.