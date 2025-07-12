At least 27 Palestinians killed at aid distribution site in southern Gaza

At least 27 people were killed and 180 injured on Saturday when Israeli forces opened near an aid distribution site in Rafah, southern Gaza, the Wafa news agency reported.

The deaths come a day after the Israeli military, which has previously accused militants of firing at civilians near aid centres, said it had worked to minimise “possible friction” between aid seekers and soldiers. It said “instructions were issued to forces in the field following lessons learnt”.

Earlier on Friday, the UN said 798 people had been killed seeking aid between late May and July 7, including 615 in the vicinity of distribution sites operated by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Another 33 Palestinians died in Israeli attacks across Gaza, Wafa reported. The victims included a mother and her three children in the west of Gaza city, and a couple and their children who were killed in a strike on their tent in Deir Al Balah, Wafa reported.

US contractors guarding GHF aid distribution sites in Gaza are firing live ammunition and stun grenades at Palestinians rushing to get food, AP has reported, based on accounts and videos.

Despite witness testimonies and Israeli confessions, the GHF denies that Palestinians have been attacked near its sites.

Earlier in July, two American contractors said their colleagues regularly used stun grenades, pepper spray and bullets against aid-seekers. “There are innocent people being hurt. Badly. Needlessly,” one of them said.

A Palestinian man wounded while trying to get aid is taken for treatment at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. AFP

Thousands of starving Palestinians typically gather near the sites. The scenes have been chaotic, turning deadly as people rush when gunfire is heard.

More than 170 NGOs, including the UN, and several states such as the UK have condemned Israel's “inhumane” aid distribution system.

While aid, including baby milk, fuel and water continues to be largely denied entry into Gaza, the humanitarian situation has deteriorated beyond control.

One in three people in Gaza are going without food, and 90,000 children need treatment for malnutrition, the UN has said.

The ability of humanitarian agencies to respond is also being limited, Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the UN's World Food Programme, told reporters in New York on Friday.

“I met many of these families who told me that they go through days when their children don't eat at all, but on the days they do eat, they often have hot soup with a meagre handful of lentils or a few pieces of pasta.

“Mothers told me how they try to keep their children from playing so they don't consume more energy than can be provided by food,” Mr Skau said.

