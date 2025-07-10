Chinese Premier and Egypt’s El Sisi call for stabilising Israel-Iran ceasefire

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi emphasised the importance of stabilising the ceasefire between Israel and Iran during a meeting in Cairo on Thursday.
The two leaders called for renewed diplomatic efforts to resolve regional tension and reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace in the Middle East.
The discussions also addressed the Israeli war in Gaza, with both sides underlining the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid.
Mr El Sisi reiterated Egypt’s position on achieving a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue, which remains a cornerstone of regional stability, the Egyptian presidency said.
The meeting, part of Mr Li’s two-day visit to Egypt, focused on strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.
The Chinese Premier delivered a message from President Xi Jinping, who described Mr El Sisi as a “dear friend of China” and highlighted the long-standing ties between the countries.
Mr El Sisi expressed Egypt’s interest in deepening economic co-operation with China, particularly in renewable energy, electric vehicle production and infrastructure development.
He praised the role of Chinese companies in Egyptian development projects, including their contributions to the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) and the New Administrative Capital.
“Egypt is keen to activate and deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership with China, especially as the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations approaches in 2026,” Mr El Sisi said.
Mr Li reaffirmed China’s commitment to expanding investment in Egypt, with a focus on enhancing the SCZone as a vital hub for trade and manufacturing.
The zone already hosts more than 185 enterprises, with total investment of $3 billion. Discussions also touched on future Chinese projects in manufacturing and logistics aimed at further developing the zone.
Egypt raised the topic of advancing debt swap agreements with China, a mechanism aimed at alleviating economic pressures while supporting development, the Egyptian presidency said.
Also discussed was expanding tourism and cultural ties, with Mr El Sisi expressing optimism about increasing the number of Chinese tourists visiting Egypt.
Last year, 300,000 Chinese visited and the launch of Air China’s direct flights between Beijing and Cairo during Mr Li’s visit is expected to boost that figure.
Egypt has introduced Chinese-language services at major tourist sites to accommodate the growing influx.
The meeting highlighted the growing alignment between Cairo and Beijing on regional and global issues.
In addition to the Israel-Iran ceasefire, the two leaders discussed broader Middle East stability, including the need for sustained efforts to address food security and economic challenges in the region.
Mr Li’s visit reflects Egypt’s efforts to diversify its international partnerships, particularly with China, as part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on traditional western allies.
