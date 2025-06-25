'No bank left behind': Syria's ties with foreign lenders to resume within weeks

Syria's banks, long-time pariahs in the global financial system, are expected to resume ties with international lenders within weeks, Syria’s central bank governor Abdulkader Husrieh told The National, a key development in the country's plan to reclaim a foothold in the global economy.

“We will not leave anyone behind. Generally, [local] banks will have their correspondent banks within the next few weeks,” he said.

Correspondent banking typically involves a local and a foreign bank acting as intermediaries for international transfers. It is a critical step for enabling transfers to and from Syria, which were almost entirely halted during the 14-year civil war except for a few specific and tightly regulated cases.

Bankers in Syria told The National that discussions with their foreign counterparts were progressing well, with some already agreeing to resume ties.

This comes as Mr Husriyeh seeks to woo big US lenders to forge ties with local partners and open representative offices in Syria, following US President Donald Trump’s decision in May to lift far-reaching sanctions on Syria's economy.

“It is impossible to overlook an economy that constitutes approximately 26.1 per cent of global GDP,” Mr Husriyeh told The National, referring to the US.

Since the Bashar Al Assad regime was toppled in a lightning offensive led by Islamist rebel groups in December, Syria has sought to reintegrate into the global economy and rekindle its relationship with western powers.

In May, interim President Ahmed Al Shara, a former Al Qaeda-linked fighter turned statesman welcomed by world leaders, met Mr Trump in Riyadh. The US president praised him as a “young, attractive guy ... tough guy,” with a “very strong past”.

Last week, Syria’s central bank governor held a virtual meeting with US and local banks, as well as US officials, including Washington’s Syria envoy Thomas Barrack in a bid to fast-track Syria’s return to the global financial system.

“We were clear in expressing our objective: to establish a fully-fledged relationship with the American financial sector,” Mr Husriyeh said.

“The meeting went very well ... it was the first such engagement after more than 50 years of practical boycott,” he added.

Syria's economy faces major reconstruction needs after close to 14 years of civil war. Getty Images

A process not 'a one-time event'

Sanctions on Syria’s economy, including measures targeting the central bank, intensified after 2011 and Mr Al Assad’s violent crackdown on peaceful protests, contributing to a steep economic crisis which has pushed one in nine people below the poverty line.

Reconnecting with the global financial system is a critical step for Syria to channel the billions in reconstruction funding that are tipped to flow into the war-ravaged country.

Experts and officials have welcomed the lifting of the most debilitating sanctions, while warning that complete economic recovery remains a long way off.

Specifically, observers stressed that the move does not mean foreign banks will automatically resume long-severed ties, citing concerns over compliance and anti-money laundering regulations after years of isolation.

But Mr Husriyeh said the Syrian financial sector is fully committed to adhering to international standards.

“Syrian banks presented their progress and current practices in Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) compliance,” he said.

“The Central Bank is fully committed to modernising its systems and aligning with international standards as part of our broader vision for reintegration,” he added.

Mr Husriyeh said Syria's reintegration into the global economy was a “process” rather than a one off event.

“The first milestone is the lifting of sanctions, followed by the establishment of correspondent banking relationships and the licensing of new financial institutions. This is not a one-time event but rather a continuous and phased process aimed at restoring Syria's full participation in the global financial system.”

Mr Husriyeh has previously outlined his road map to The National, focusing on monetary and financial stability, attracting foreign deposits, establishing an independent central bank, and developing dynamic local financial institutions.

Mr Husriyeh said that regional uncertainty has not changed his country's vision for reforms. “While strategies may adapt to evolving geopolitical realities, our vision and objectives remain unchanged”.

