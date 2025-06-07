Major commitments for Syria include a $7 billion energy infrastructure deal led by Qatar’s UCC Holding and a $6.5 billion aid pledge from international donors.
Major commitments for Syria include a $7 billion energy infrastructure deal led by Qatar’s UCC Holding and a $6.5 billion aid pledge from international donors.
Major commitments for Syria include a $7 billion energy infrastructure deal led by Qatar’s UCC Holding and a $6.5 billion aid pledge from international donors.
Major commitments for Syria include a $7 billion energy infrastructure deal led by Qatar’s UCC Holding and a $6.5 billion aid pledge from international donors.

Business

Economy

Syria receives major wave of investments in six months since Assad's fall

Commitments include a $7 billion energy infrastructure deal led by Qatar’s UCC Holding

Fadah Jassem
Fadah Jassem

June 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Syria has attracted growing international investment and aid commitments in the six months since the fall of the regime of former president Bashar Al Assad, as the country seeks to rebuild its shattered economy.

This rapid influx of investment marks a stark contrast to the years of economic decline and isolation that defined the country’s post-2011 era.

Since Mr Al Assad’s departure last December, investors from across the region and beyond have started to take a stake in Syria’s post-conflict recovery.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were among the first nations to endorse the country’s new leadership, with President Ahmad Al Shara invited to visit all three countries a handful of times since he took office in a bid to secure economic support.

Major commitments include a $7 billion energy infrastructure deal led by Qatar’s UCC Holding, a $6.5 billion aid pledge from international donors and an $800 million port development agreement with Dubai-based DP World.

Half a century of recovery

Despite the momentum, Syria’s reconstruction needs range between $400 billion, according to the World Bank, and $1 trillion, as estimated by Mohammad Al-Shaar, Syria’s Minister of Economy and Industry, last month.

In February 2025, the UNDP published a report in which it estimated that Syria's economy could take half a century to recover to prewar levels.

Before the 2011 uprising, Syria’s economy was valued at $67.5 billion, ranking 68th globally and comparable to economies like Paraguay and Slovenia according to the World Bank.

By 2023, however, years of conflict and sanctions had reduced the country’s gross domestic product by 85 per cent to just $9 billion, placing it 129th in the global rankings.

Between 2000 and 2010, Syria enjoyed steady economic growth averaging 4.5 per cent annually, with inflation below 5 per cent. At its peak, nominal GDP reached $60 billion, and the average income per member of the population approached $3,000.

People power

Despite the investments and interest, a key challenge will be getting the country workforce-ready. The prolonged war in Syria has displaced millions, with more than 6.2 million Syrians registered as refugees, and an additional 7.2 million internally displaced. This mass displacement has resulted in a substantial reduction in the available labour force, particularly in critical sectors such as construction and health care.

A significant portion of the population has also experienced disruptions in education and vocational training, leading to a skills gap that hampers reconstruction efforts.

To address these challenges, new initiatives like cash-for-work programmes have been introduced. These programmes aim to provide immediate employment opportunities while simultaneously rebuilding essential infrastructure. They also offer on-the-job training, helping to bridge the skills gap and empower communities to participate actively in the nation's recovery.

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The national orchestra
Dengue%20fever%20symptoms
%3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Comment on Coronavirus
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Recommended
Lexus LX700h specs

Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor

Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh590,000

Tomorrow 2021
You might also like
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

UPI facts

More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Asia Cup Qualifier

Venue: Kuala Lumpur

Result: Winners play at Asia Cup in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in September

Fixtures:

Wed Aug 29: Malaysia v Hong Kong, Nepal v Oman, UAE v Singapore

Thu Aug 30: UAE v Nepal, Hong Kong v Singapore, Malaysia v Oman

Sat Sep 1: UAE v Hong Kong, Oman v Singapore, Malaysia v Nepal

Sun Sep 2: Hong Kong v Oman, Malaysia v UAE, Nepal v Singapore

Tue Sep 4: Malaysia v Singapore, UAE v Oman, Nepal v Hong Kong

Thu Sep 6: Final

 

Asia Cup

Venue: Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Schedule: Sep 15-28

Teams: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, plus the winner of the Qualifier

More from this package
The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

School uniforms report
More on this story:
World Mental Health Day
Updated: June 07, 2025, 11:19 AM`
Read next...
Workers at a tyre shop in Douma, on the outskirts of Damascus. Syria's economy has contracted sharply since the civil war began in 2011. AP

Syria banking on new government to rebuild shattered economy

SyrianAir maintenance employees check a grounded Airbus A320 of SyrianAir at Damascus Airport in Syria, after rebels took control of the complex. EPA

Syria will be an 'opportunity' for airlines once it stabilises, aviation agency says

Syria receives major wave of investments in six months since Assad's fall

Wall Street lifted by upbeat US jobs report and Tesla rebound

Trump attacks Fed's Powell again over interest rates

Oil jumps 2% amid optimism over US-China tariff talks and positive jobs report

Cartoon for June 7, 2025

Eid Al Adha fireworks light up UAE holiday celebrations

Special report: Inside the June 3 massacre now etched into Sudan's collective memory

Novak Djokovic admits loss against Jannik Sinner might be his French Open farewell

Donald Trump 'disappointed' in Elon Musk as rift between former allies grows

Donald Trump 'disappointed' in Elon Musk as rift between former allies grows

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayers in Abu Dhabi

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayers in Abu Dhabi

Israeli air strikes hit Beirut in latest breach of ceasefire

Israeli air strikes hit Beirut in latest breach of ceasefire

Eid Al Adha fireworks light up UAE holiday celebrations

Eid Al Adha fireworks light up UAE holiday celebrations