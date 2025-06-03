'We can’t afford to stand still': Syria’s banks look forward to post-sanctions boom

The end of sanctions on Syria could not have been more cinematic. With US President Donald Trump as director and Saudi Arabia and Turkey as co-producers, what could have been a press release resembled a big budget Hollywood release.

“They could have just signed a document and issued a statement,” said a senior banker at a leading private Syrian bank, speaking on condition of anonymity. “But they decided to put on a show, which, I think, will attract more and more investors.”

Now, with sanctions over, the banker said the institution expects revenue to grow by 30 per cent in the next year. The bank has already begun rebuilding and reopening branches, many of which were destroyed during the civil war.

“We have a plan for rapid growth,” the senior banker added. “We expect a wave of investors over the next two years, each trying to claim their share before the others. We can’t afford to stand still, we have to grow quickly.”

Four executives at Syrian banks expressed similar upbeat sentiment in interviews with The National. Long cut off from the global financial system, and confined to domestic services in Syrian pounds, the banking sector is daring to dream big for the first time in 14 years.

Paying for reconstruction

Reconstruction efforts will need substantial funding, and bankers say they hope to help fill that gap. They are looking at plans for infrastructure and real estate projects.

Investment ideas in Syria’s economy seem endless, including a 45-storey Trump Tower proposed for Damascus. “We’re ready to finance it,” the banker said.

Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara has won key backing from Donald Trump in his bid to re-open the Syria economy. AFP

As international trade reopens to Syria, banks are also poised to play a key role as intermediaries. “Banks will be able to access the global financial system, reviving foreign trade; that’s a very positive development. It’ll make imports easier and facilitate export,” a Damascus banking executive affiliated with a foreign financial group told The National.

“This is very promising: Syria now offers many opportunities for the banking sector, which thrives on financing projects,” said Thaer Laham, deputy chairman of Fransabank Syria.

But significant challenges remain. “Syrian banks must also be mindful of competition from international institutions,” he added.

Once pariahs in the system, Syria’s banks must now modernise and meet international compliance standards if they hope to compete with foreign lenders, including some from Turkey and Europe, that have already expressed interest in the market.

De-risking dilemma

The first step for Syrian banks is to re-establish ties with correspondent banks, which are intermediaries that allow local institutions to connect with the global system – a critical move towards reintegrating into international trade.

The lifting of sanctions also means Syrian banks will regain access to funds they had deposited with foreign correspondent banks, which had been frozen abroad.

Syrian bankers told The National they have been engaging with foreign lenders for the first time in 14 years, with some responding positively while others remain cautious.

“I think one of the main challenges is the issue of de-risking. Private capital always tries to avoid risk, as you know. That’s why we need official positions from foreign governments to encourage banks to do business with Syria,” the senior banker said.

For Benjamin Feve, a senior researcher at Karam Shaar Advisory, confidence might not immediately return.

“Yes, sanctions have been lifted, but after more than a decade of disconnection, Syrian banks are likely far behind on key issues like anti-money laundering and compliance. Some bankers may claim they’re up to date, but no international body has been able to visit Syria and confirm whether these standards are actually being implemented,” he said.

“So, for foreign banks, re-establishing correspondent relationships might take time, they need to assess whether Syrian banks truly meet compliance standards,” he added.

The Damascus stock exchange resumed trading on Monday after a six-month closure. AFP

A race to catch up

Syrian banks will also have to catch up on a technology level, beginning with the reintroduction of basic services like Visa and MasterCard.

“We’ve had 15 years of sanctions, and during that time, there was no opportunity to introduce modern financial technology into the country,” the Damascus executive said.

Syrian banks are now trying to make up for 14 years of isolation, retraining staff for services and transactions that were halted under sanctions.

“Most banks haven’t issued letters of credit in over a decade and need to retrain staff to reacclimatise,” Mr Laham said.

“Even the IT infrastructure – the backbone used to manage client accounts – was limited by sanctions, because we had to hide the fact that the end user was in Syria,” he added.

Syria's central bank governor told The National that regional banks from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE have expressed early interest in investing once sanctions are effectively lifted.

Some US restrictions imposed under the Caesar Act, a US sanctions law adopted in 2019 to punish the regime of Bashar Al Assad, have been lifted only temporarily under a six-month waiver, which could prevent long-term investment needed for major infrastructure projects.

“There’s strong interest in Syria’s banking sector,” a third executive, from a private lender, told The National. “The demand for financing is enormous – but the current banking system isn’t yet equipped to meet the scale of the country’s needs”.

“Syria is a big whirlwind – everyone is watching Syria, everyone is coming, everyone is preparing – but for now, few investments have actually materialised,” the third executive added.

For Mr Laham, if they do not quickly adapt, local banks might be at risk when these investments materialise. “Local lenders need to consider what could happen if a major Turkish, European bank, or a lender from a Gulf country, set up operations in Syria; they could easily dominate the Syrian market, and might not stand the competition,” he said.

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20101hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20135Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Six-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh79%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Voy!%20Voy!%20Voy! %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Omar%20Hilal%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Muhammad%20Farrag%2C%20Bayoumi%20Fouad%2C%20Nelly%20Karim%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Defence review at a glance • Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster” • Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems • Invest in the resilience of military space systems. • Number of active reserves should be increased by 20% • More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade • New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

The specs: 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Price, base / as tested: Dhxxx

Engine: 5.7L V8

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 395hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 556Nm @ 3,950rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20IPHONE%2014 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A06.1%22%20Super%20Retina%20XDR%20OLED%2C%202532%20x%201170%2C%20460ppi%2C%20HDR%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20P3%2C%201200%20nits%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0A15%20Bionic%2C%206-core%20CPU%2C%205-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A06GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0128%2F256%2F512GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0iOS%2016%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Dual%2012MP%20main%20(f%2F1.5)%20%2B%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.4)%3B%202x%20optical%2C%205x%20digital%3B%20Photonic%20Engine%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Portrait%20Lighting%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A04K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F3060fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20HD%20%40%2030fps%3B%20HD%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%3B%20night%2C%20time%20lapse%2C%20cinematic%2C%20action%20modes%3B%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%204K%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A012MP%20TrueDepth%20(f%2F1.9)%2C%20Photonic%20Engine%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%3B%20Animoji%2C%20Memoji%3B%20Portrait%20Lighting%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F3060fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20HD%20slo-mo%20%40%20120fps%3B%20night%2C%20time%20lapse%2C%20cinematic%2C%20action%20modes%3B%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%204K%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A03279%20mAh%2C%C2%A0up%20to%2020h%20video%2C%2016h%20streaming%20video%2C%2080h%20audio%3B%20fast%20charge%20to%2050%25%20in%2030m%3B%20MagSafe%2C%20Qi%20wireless%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Apple%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Face%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Lightning%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Dual%20eSIM%20%2F%20eSIM%20%2B%20SIM%20(US%20models%20use%20eSIMs%20only)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Blue%2C%20midnight%2C%20purple%2C%20starlight%2C%20Product%20Red%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0iPhone%2014%2C%20USB-C-to-Lightning%20cable%2C%20one%20Apple%20sticker%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Dh3%2C399%20%2F%20Dh3%2C799%20%2F%20Dh4%2C649%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 3 (Son 1', Kane 8' & 16') West Ham United 3 (Balbuena 82', Sanchez og 85', Lanzini 90' 4) Man of the match Harry Kane

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

SWEET%20TOOTH %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreated%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jim%20Mickle%2C%20Beth%20Schwartz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nonso%20Anozie%2C%20Christian%20Convery%2C%20Adeel%20Akhtar%2C%20Stefania%20LaVie%20Owen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE Team Emirates Valerio Conti (ITA)

Alessandro Covi (ITA)

Joe Dombrowski (USA)

Davide Formolo (ITA)

Fernando Gaviria (COL)

Sebastian Molano (COL)

Maximiliano Richeze (ARG)

Diego Ulissi (ITAS)

Stage 3 results 1 Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott 4:42:33 2 Tadej Pocagar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 3 Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana 0:01:30 4 David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 5 Rafal Majka (POL) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Diego Ulissi (ITA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:56 General Classification after Stage 3: 1 Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott 12:30:02 2 Tadej Pocagar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 3 Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana 0:01:35 4 David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:40 5 Rafal Majka (POL) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb) 0:02:06

The specs: Macan Turbo Engine: Dual synchronous electric motors

Power: 639hp

Torque: 1,130Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Touring range: 591km

Price: From Dh412,500

On sale: Deliveries start in October

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms