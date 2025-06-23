Have US strikes on Iran brought Netanyahu closer to declaring ceasefire?

As the region appeared to be heading for uncontrolled escalation after the US joined Israel in attacking Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of an end to hostilities, albeit with major caveats and no timeline.

In a statement delivered on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister said Israel was close to achieving its goals in Iran and promised his country would not be dragged into a “war of attrition”.

“We won’t pursue our actions beyond what is needed to achieve [objectives] but we also won’t finish too soon. When the objectives are achieved, then the operation is complete and the fighting will stop,” Mr Netanyahu said.

“We embarked on this operation to eliminate the two concrete threats to our existence: the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat. We are moving step by step towards achieving these goals. We are very, very close to completing them.”

Iran's army commander-in-chief Amir Hatami, centre, attends a meeting in the army's war command room. Iranian Army Media Office / AFP

The confident assessment came after the US carried out overnight strikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites, including dropping "bunker bombs" on underground uranium enrichment facilities at Fordow and Natanz. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said those sites had been “obliterated”. Mr Netanyahu said the US attack had inflicted "very serious damage" at Fordow.

With Iran escalating its rhetoric after the attack and continuing major strikes on Israel, the urgent question now is whether the US and Israel are truly willing to work towards a diplomatic solution.

Israel responded on Monday by attacking "regime targets and government repression bodies in the heart of Tehran with unprecedented force”, including the internal security base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the headquarters of the affiliated Basij volunteer militia, and Evin jail, where political prisoners are held, Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

"Israel's endgame isn't straightforward," a senior regional security official told The National. "The security assessment in some Arab capitals is that Netanyahu's government of extremists feels emboldened by the US strikes and will continue the war with the help of the US and European countries until a dramatic change happens in Iran.

"It's very hard to see him stopping the war now. This isn't about nuclear sites any more. It's about Netanyahu's legacy."

Despite Mr Netanyahu long being accused by his many opponents in Israel of being willing to place the country in dangerous situations to ensure his political survival, there has been little such criticism over the attack on Iran, indicating widespread belief among Jewish Israelis that Iran is an existential threat.

All but the most left-wing opposition politicians have had nothing but praise for the way the campaign against Iran has proceeded, especially the US decision to become involved.

Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition and one of Mr Netanyahu’s highest-profile critics, said only: “Thank you President Trump for your historic decision. Israel, the Middle East and the world are now safer.” Democrat leader Yair Golan, who heads arguably the most dynamic party on Israel’s beleaguered and dwindling left, described the US strikes as “impressive, important and justified”.

People shelter from Iranian strikes in an underground car park in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday. Reuters

Israeli pollster Dahlia Scheindlin told The National that Israel’s plans for the war with Iran seem far clearer than its war against Hamas in Gaza, now in its 21st month. “There was clearly not only a bank of [Iranian] targets but also a bank of achievable aims that Israel will have decided once they are achieved, the war can be over in Iran”.

Ms Scheindlin said she was “watching very closely to see if [Mr Netanyahu’s] language changes in that regard”.

“If I piece together what he has said and done, the plan was to define a clear set of achievable aims, with measures of how those are to be assessed. This is consistent with the longer-term history of him wanting to destroy these two [nuclear and missile] programmes and preferring short, definitive wars over ones that are dragged out, of the kind he got dragged into on October 7.”

She added that, for now, Mr Netanyahu’s campaign has vast support among Jewish Israelis: “There's nothing clouding the sense of moral purity around the need to counter Iran. There's no occupation to spoil it and it doesn't tie into deep internal ideological divisions among the Israeli public, like Gaza does.”

The specs: 2018 Ford Mustang GT Price, base / as tested: Dh204,750 / Dh241,500

Engine: 5.0-litre V8

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 460hp @ 7,000rpm

Torque: 569Nm @ 4,600rpm​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Fuel economy, combined: 10.3L / 100km

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20myZoi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Syed%20Ali%2C%20Christian%20Buchholz%2C%20Shanawaz%20Rouf%2C%20Arsalan%20Siddiqui%2C%20Nabid%20Hassan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2037%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Initial%20undisclosed%20funding%20from%20SC%20Ventures%3B%20second%20round%20of%20funding%20totalling%20%2414%20million%20from%20a%20consortium%20of%20SBI%2C%20a%20Japanese%20VC%20firm%2C%20and%20SC%20Venture%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

STAGE%201%20RESULTS %3Cp%3E1)%20Tim%20Merlier%20(Soudal-Quick-Step)%2C%203h%2017%E2%80%99%2035%E2%80%9D%3Cbr%3E2)%20Caleb%20Ewan%20(Lotto%20Dstny)%20same%20time%3Cbr%3E3)%20Mark%20Cavendish%20(Astana%20Qazaqstan%20Team)%20same%20time%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EGeneral%20Classification%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E1)%20Tim%20Merlier%20(Soudal%20Quick-Step)%203%3A17%3A25%3Cbr%3E2%20-%20Caleb%20Ewan%20(Lotto%20Dstny)%20%2B4%22%3Cbr%3E3%20-%20Luke%20Plapp%20(Ineos%20Grenadiers)%20%2B5%22%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

List of alleged parties May 12, 2020: PM and his wife Carrie attend 'work meeting' with at least 17 staff May 20, 2020: They attend 'bring your own booze party' Nov 27, 2020: PM gives speech at leaving party for his staff Dec 10, 2020: Staff party held by then-education secretary Gavin Williamson Dec 13, 2020: PM and his wife throw a party Dec 14, 2020: London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey holds staff event at Conservative Party headquarters Dec 15, 2020: PM takes part in a staff quiz Dec 18, 2020: Downing Street Christmas party

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Uefa Nations League: How it Works The Uefa Nations League, introduced last year, has reached its final stage, to be played over five days in northern Portugal. The format of its closing tournament is compact, spread over two semi-finals, with the first, Portugal versus Switzerland in Porto on Wednesday evening, and the second, England against the Netherlands, in Guimaraes, on Thursday. The winners of each semi will then meet at Porto’s Dragao stadium on Sunday, with the losing semi-finalists contesting a third-place play-off in Guimaraes earlier that day. Qualifying for the final stage was via League A of the inaugural Nations League, in which the top 12 European countries according to Uefa's co-efficient seeding system were divided into four groups, the teams playing each other twice between September and November. Portugal, who finished above Italy and Poland, successfully bid to host the finals.

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

%20Ramez%20Gab%20Min%20El%20Akher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMBC%20Shahid%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How has net migration to UK changed? The figure was broadly flat immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic, standing at 216,000 in the year to June 2018 and 224,000 in the year to June 2019. It then dropped to an estimated 111,000 in the year to June 2020 when restrictions introduced during the pandemic limited travel and movement. The total rose to 254,000 in the year to June 2021, followed by steep jumps to 634,000 in the year to June 2022 and 906,000 in the year to June 2023. The latest available figure of 728,000 for the 12 months to June 2024 suggests levels are starting to decrease.

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5