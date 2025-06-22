UAE pushes for diplomacy and dialogue after US strikes on Iran

The UAE has expressed concern over the tensions in the region and attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Sunday that stressed the importance of prioritising diplomacy and dialogue to resolve disputes in ways that "promote stability, prosperity and justice".

It called on the international community to intensify efforts to achieve a comprehensive solution to protect the region from the "devastating consequences" of the Israel-Iran conflict.

It emphasised the need for "immediate de-escalation to avoid serious repercussions and spare the region from being pulled into deeper levels of instability", state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE also urged the UN and Security Council to "uphold their responsibilities through serious efforts to address the region’s long-standing issues, which now stand at a critical juncture and pose an increasing threat to regional and international peace and security".

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s support for "serious engagement to address critical issues through negotiation" and emphasised the importance of "drawing lessons from the region’s historical experiences and past conflicts".

