Israel-Gaza war
The Israeli military issued a warning to residents to leave two villages near Iran's Arak heavy water reactor. AP
The Israeli military issued a warning to residents to leave two villages near Iran's Arak heavy water reactor. AP
The Israeli military issued a warning to residents to leave two villages near Iran's Arak heavy water reactor. AP
The Israeli military issued a warning to residents to leave two villages near Iran's Arak heavy water reactor. AP

News

MENA

Israel strikes area near Iran's Arak heavy water reactor

Military posts satellite image with red circle around plant, as strikes on Tehran continue

The National

June 19, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The Israeli military struck an area near Iran's Arak heavy water reactor on Thursday morning, hours after it told people to leave, state media reported.

Officials said the facility had been evacuated prior to the attack and assured there was no radiation risk, the Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) ISNA added.

A few hours before the warning, the army said it was carrying out strikes in and around Tehran, as well as in other locations in Iran.

“The IDF issues an urgent warning to residents, workers and those present in the area of the two Iranian villages of Arak and Khondab, in the areas marked on the map, to evacuate immediately before the IDF targets military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime,” it wrote in a Telegram post in Arabic and Farsi using the military's official acronym.

The post included a satellite image of the plant in a red circle, similar to other Israeli army warnings.

The Arak plant, which helps cool nuclear reactors, is 250km from Tehran. It also produces plutonium, which could be used in nuclear weapons.

The factory has been a source of concern as it could provide Iran with an alternative to enriching uranium, should it seek to pursue a nuclear weapon.

Iran's Arak nuclear plant in a Maxar Technologies satellite image. EPA
Iran's Arak nuclear plant in a Maxar Technologies satellite image. EPA

The decommissioning of Arak as a producer of plutonium was a key aspect of the 2015 nuclear deal, when its reactor was filled with concrete. However, the deal collapsed in 2018 when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew.

Since then, Iran has restricted International Atomic Energy Agency inspections, meaning the nuclear watchdog has little knowledge about what now happens at Arak.

Iran offline

Meanwhile, Iran has been offline for more than 12 hours, according to NetBlocks, a connectivity monitor.

“The measure continues to hinder residents' access to information at a critical time,” NetBlocks said in a post on X.

Authorities have announced curbs on the internet as well as on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram, accusing Israel of misusing them for military purposes.

Iranian media on Wednesday said Israel had briefly hacked state television and broadcast footage from the 2022 women’s protests against the regime and called on people to take to the streets.

Iran’s state television later warned viewers that this was “due to cyber attacks carried out by the Zionist enemy that is disrupting the satellite transmission”.

