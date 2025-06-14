Israel and Iran at war: How did it come to this?
Mohamad Ali Harisi
Mohamad Ali Harisi

June 14, 2025

Iran and Israel have been launching tit-for-tat strikes since June 13

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that “Tehran will burn” if Iran does not stop firing missiles at his country.

Iran and Israel have been launching tit-for-tat strikes since yesterday.

It all started when Israel launched what it called a "pre-emptive" strike early on Friday, hitting nuclear and military sites inside Iran.

Updated: June 14, 2025, 5:01 PM`
This handout picture released by the Iranian Red Crescent on June 14, 2025, show Iranian Red Crescent volunteers working in a Tehran neighbourhood hit by a reported Israeli strike. The Iranian foreign ministry on June 14 said it would be "meaningless" to join nuclear negotiations with the United States in Oman while Iran is under attack by Israel. (Photo by Iranian Red Crescent / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / Iranian Red Crescent" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===

Israel and Iran at war: How did it come to this?

37 minutes ago
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the European Political Community Summit in Tirana last month. Getty

Europe assesses diplomatic options over Israel-Iran conflict ahead of G7 summit

an hour ago
A poster displaying the portraits of Iranian military generals and nuclear scientists, killed in Israel's attacks, hangs on a bridge in Tehran. AFP

No US-Iran nuclear talks in Muscat on Sunday, says Oman

an hour ago
