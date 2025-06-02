Three more Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire near aid centre in southern Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Three more Palestinians were killed early on Monday by Israeli army gunfire near an aid distribution centre in southern Gaza, medical sources told The National, a day after dozens were shot dead in the same area.

Another 35 were wounded as Israeli troops opened fire on civilians near the US-backed aid distribution point west of Rafah, the sources said.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa also reported the deaths, saying Israeli troops “fired directly at civilians”.

The violence comes a day after Gaza's Health Ministry and witnesses reported that dozens were killed by Israeli fire at an aid site in the same area run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a group backed by the US and Israel that started operating after Israel recently relaxed a blockade on the enclave.

The UN and other international aid organisations have refused to work with the foundation, saying its operations are an affront to international humanitarian principles.

The Israeli army has offered competing explanations of Sunday's violence. It first said it was unaware of casualties, then said it did not fire at civilians “near or within” the food bank and that “reports to this effect are false”.

But an Israeli military official separately said troops had fired warning shots to “prevent several suspects from approaching” the site.

Displaced Palestinians, some carrying sacks of food, leave a distribution centre in Rafah on Sunday. AFP

The GHF said aid had been distributed “without incident” on Sunday and reports of fatalities were false.

Israel has faced mounting international criticism over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the UN has warned the entire population faces famine. Gaza's farmland has been destroyed, with barely any land remaining arable.

Israel imposed an aid blockade on the besieged strip in March and only relaxed it in recent days. Aid is now trickling in but the UN has reported looting of its lorries and warehouses. Israel says the new system of food distribution by the GHF is a way of bypassing Hamas, which it accuses of pilfering aid. But other aid groups say it forces civilians to navigate dangerous areas to obtain food at the centres.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, said aid distribution “has become a death trap”. He described the new distribution centres as a “humiliating system” forcing hungry Gazans to walk for miles to areas ravaged by Israeli bombardment.

