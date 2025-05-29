Gaza war unlike any conflict I've seen, says doctor

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Having volunteered in war zones such as Yemen and Syria, paediatrician Dr John Kahler lists three elements that make the conflict in Gaza stand out from others.

The first is the "scale and scope" of the war, meaning all of Gaza's two million-plus people are in the firing line, said Dr Kahler, who co-founded an aid group called MedGlobal, which has a team of medics on the front line.

It means there is "not a single safe area" in Gaza, including for Dr Kahler's team of volunteers, he told The National.

The second is what he called the "paradox between aid availability and accessibility". After an 11-week blockade by Israel, supplies began trickling back into Gaza last week – but although hundreds of lorries are lined up at the border, Palestinians remain desperate for food.

Tom Fletcher, the UN's under-secretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief co-ordinator, has described the volume of aid as "a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed".

Palestinians crowd round a food bank set up by a new US and Israeli-backed foundation on its first day of operations on Tuesday. AP

"There's a big step between getting it in, and getting it cooked, and getting it to the people who need it," Dr Kahler said of the aid and food being delivered. "And even if you get it in, it has to be distributed in a war zone under active fire. Now, you see it ramped up to a level of just barbaric, mass denial of aid, as well as food."

The third issue, Dr Kahler emphasised, is the inability to exit or escape the enclave. "There's tens of thousands of children injured and adults injured and cancer patients that need to get out and get treated, or they're going to die," he said.

Dr John Kahler sees a patient in Gaza in January 2024. Photo: MedGlobal

Babies in grave danger

Israel's attacks have showed no signs of slowing down, despite countries and international organisations cranking up the pressure for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The 19 months of conflict are long enough for children to have been born in the war zone, twice over, to mothers who have not had adequate nutrition and have been psychologically stressed throughout their pregnancies.

Dr Kahler described the war as an unnatural experiment on mothers and their babies. "It's apocalyptic. It isn't post-apocalyptic, it's ongoing," he said.

"Even when the bombing stops, and the gates are open, and the world turns [to] some place else, those effects are gonna be felt for years and they won't ever be attributed back to this war, but they'll be as much on this war as the kids who are amputees."

Palestinian children in Gaza have been repeatedly displaced during the 19 months of war between Israel and Hamas. AFP

More than 80,000 people are in danger of being left disabled in Gaza as a result of the war, as reported by the UN Health Cluster. However, psychological and physiological damage inflicted by the war and the mass starvation could also be long-lasting issues.

For the development of a child, the "real key is in utero, when they are being carried", Dr Kahler said. Starvation at that time affects the growth of a foetus and the development of its brain, he added.

There has been a severe shortage of basic necessities and even when some flour is available, consuming bread only is "dead calories" that can satiate hunger momentarily, but provide no nutritional value for the mothers or their babies, he said.

With a lack of iron-rich foods during pregnancy, mothers often develop anaemia – their blood count drops, causing them to feel lethargic and have trouble taking in oxygen. In that case, iron pills would typically be prescribed but with Gaza's humanitarian crisis, mothers are left to fend for themselves and their hungry children.

"Little babies don't complain, they cry," Dr Kahler said. "And so, now you got a baby crying because she's not getting fed. You got two other little kids, one is two and one is four, that are crying because they want that food – all of that adds on the psychology of the mother, which then adds to the inability to actually nurture."

Gaza on the verge of famine - in pictures

Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip. AP Displaced Palestinians reach out with pans to collect cooked food from a community food kitchen in Jabalia. Bloomberg International pressure has mounted on Israel to restart aid. Bloomberg Supplies of donated food are running short. AP An aid truck at the Kerem Shalom crossing after the Israeli cabinet approved the entry of nine aid trucks into Gaza. EPA Aid loaded on one of three World Food Programme aid trucks crossing into Gaza at Kerem Shalom. EPA Trucks loaded with aid continue to wait in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, 45 kilometres west of the Gaza border. Reuters A Palestinian staff member inspects the medicine warehouse in Nasser Hospital after an Israeli strike in Khan Younis. Reuters

'Gaza is a toxic dump'

With bombs and air strikes raining over the cities, no rubbish collected for almost two years and water infrastructure destroyed, Gaza's health crisis worsens by the day.

"Gaza is a toxic dump," Dr Kahler said. "I don't care whether the Israelis or Palestinians live there. It's a toxic dump, meaning there's been all of these bombs that have been dropped, all these buildings that you see blown up, all of the toxic chemicals are pulverised and then just settle into the ground.

"The chemicals are carcinogenic, there's no question about that," he added. This could lead to an outbreak of thyroid disease and cancer among children and adults, creating a need for thyroid testing.

"Every baby needs to have developmental testing, and you have to have a registry of all those kids that have been born since October 7," he said, referring to the Hamas attack on Israel in 2023 that triggered the war. "When the mother is stressed, the baby feels the stress," he added.

While children over five years old, along with adolescents and adults, may well recover when they receive adequate nutrition, there is a real danger for babies and toddlers. "It's a generational catastrophe," he said.

As for Gazan men, they are being "either jailed or killed", Dr Kahler added. "This is what ethnic cleansing is. It isn't the violence against people, it's what it does to the community, to the population at large."

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

Recycle Reuse Repurpose New central waste facility on site at expo Dubai South area to handle estimated 173 tonne of waste generated daily by millions of visitors Recyclables such as plastic, paper, glass will be collected from bins on the expo site and taken to the new expo Central Waste Facility on site Organic waste will be processed at the new onsite Central Waste Facility, treated and converted into compost to be re-used to green the expo area Of 173 tonnes of waste daily, an estimated 39 per cent will be recyclables, 48 per cent organic waste and 13 per cent general waste. About 147 tonnes will be recycled and converted to new products at another existing facility in Ras Al Khor Recycling at Ras Al Khor unit: Plastic items to be converted to plastic bags and recycled Paper pulp moulded products such as cup carriers, egg trays, seed pots, and food packaging trays Glass waste into bowls, lights, candle holders, serving trays and coasters Aim is for 85 per cent of waste from the site to be diverted from landfill

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins Favourite dish: Grilled fish Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.

The%20Color%20Purple %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBlitz%20Bazawule%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFantasia%20Barrino%2C%20Taraji%20P%20Henson%2C%20Danielle%20Brooks%2C%20Colman%20Domingo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Analysis Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday. The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.

SHALASH%20THE%20IRAQI %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Shalash%3Cbr%3ETranslator%3A%20Luke%20Leafgren%3Cbr%3EPages%3A%20352%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20And%20Other%20Stories%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20Crown%20season%205 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EImelda%20Staunton%2C%20Jonathan%20Pryce%2C%20Lesley%20Manville%2C%20Jonny%20Lee%20Miller%2C%20Dominic%20West%2C%20Elizabeth%20Debicki%2C%20Salim%20Daw%20and%20Khalid%20Abdalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWritten%20by%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPeter%20Morgan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%20stars%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

LOVE%20AGAIN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Jim%20Strouse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Priyanka%20Chopra%20Jonas%2C%20Sam%20Heughan%2C%20Celine%20Dion%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results Male 51kg Round 1 Dias Karmanov (KAZ) beat Mabrook Rasea (YEM) by points 2-1. Male 54kg Round 1 Yelaman Sayassatov (KAZ) beat Chen Huang (TPE) TKO Round 1; Huynh Hoang Phi (VIE) beat Fahad Anakkayi (IND) RSC Round 2; ​​​​​​​Qais Al Jamal (JOR) beat Man Long Ng (MAC) by points 3-0; ​​​​​​​Ayad Albadr (IRQ) beat Yashar Yazdani (IRI) by points 2-1. Male 57kg Round 1 Natthawat Suzikong (THA) beat Abdallah Ondash (LBN) by points 3-0; Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Ahmed Al Jubainawi (IRQ) by points 2-1; Hamed Almatari (YEM) beat Nasser Al Rugheeb (KUW) by points 3-0; Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) beat Yu Xi Chen (TPE) by points 3-0. Men 86kg Round 1 Ahmad Bahman (UAE) beat Mohammad Al Khatib (PAL) by points 2-1 ​​​​​​​Men 63.5kg Round 1 Noureddin Samir (UAE) beat Polash Chakma (BAN) RSC Round 1. Female 45kg quarter finals Narges Mohammadpour (IRI) beat Yuen Wai Chan (HKG) by points. Female 48kg quarter finals Szi Ki Wong (HKG) beat Dimple Vaishnav (IND) RSC round 2; Thanawan Thongduang (THA) beat Nastaran Soori (IRI) by points; Shabnam Hussain Zada (AFG) beat Tzu Ching Lin (TPE) by points. Female 57kg quarter finals Nguyen Thi Nguyet (VIE) beat Anisha Shetty (IND) by points 2-1; Areeya Sahot (THA) beat Dana Al Mayyal (KUW) RSC Round 1; Sara Idriss (LBN) beat Ching Yee Tsang (HKG) by points 3-0.

PRIMERA LIGA FIXTURES All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Saturday

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (3pm)

Alaves v Real Madrid (6.15pm)

Malaga v Athletic Bilbao (8.30pm)

Girona v Barcelona (10.45pm) Sunday

Espanyol v Deportivo la Coruna (2pm)

Getafe v Villarreal (6.15pm)

Eibar v Celta Vigo (8.30pm)

Las Palmas v Leganes (8.30pm)

Real Sociedad v Valencia (10.45pm) Monday

Real Betis v Levante (11.pm)

65 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EScott%20Beck%2C%20Bryan%20Woods%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAdam%20Driver%2C%20Ariana%20Greenblatt%2C%20Chloe%20Coleman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Mission to Seafarers is one of the largest port-based welfare operators in the world. It provided services to around 200 ports across 50 countries. They also provide port chaplains to help them deliver professional welfare services.

THE NEW BATCH'S FOCUS SECTORS AiFlux – renewables, oil and gas DevisionX – manufacturing Event Gates – security and manufacturing Farmdar – agriculture Farmin – smart cities Greener Crop – agriculture Ipera.ai – space digitisation Lune Technologies – fibre-optics Monak – delivery NutzenTech – environment Nybl – machine learning Occicor – shelf management Olymon Solutions – smart automation Pivony – user-generated data PowerDev – energy big data Sav – finance Searover – renewables Swftbox – delivery Trade Capital Partners – FinTech Valorafutbol – sports and entertainment Workfam – employee engagement

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

Kibsons%20Cares %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERecycling%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3EAny%20time%20you%20receive%20a%20Kibsons%20order%2C%20you%20can%20return%20your%20cardboard%20box%20to%20the%20drivers.%20They%E2%80%99ll%20be%20happy%20to%20take%20it%20off%20your%20hands%20and%20ensure%20it%20gets%20reused%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EKind%20to%20health%20and%20planet%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESolar%20%E2%80%93%2025-50%25%20of%20electricity%20saved%3Cbr%3EWater%20%E2%80%93%2075%25%20of%20water%20reused%3Cbr%3EBiofuel%20%E2%80%93%20Kibsons%20fleet%20to%20get%2020%25%20more%20mileage%20per%20litre%20with%20biofuel%20additives%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESustainable%20grocery%20shopping%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENo%20antibiotics%3Cbr%3ENo%20added%20hormones%3Cbr%3ENo%20GMO%3Cbr%3ENo%20preservatives%3Cbr%3EMSG%20free%3Cbr%3E100%25%20natural%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: from Dh155,000 On sale: now

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30, December 1-2

International Vets

Christina Noble Children’s Foundation fixtures Thursday, November 30: 10.20am, Pitch 3, v 100 World Legends Project

1.20pm, Pitch 4, v Malta Marauders Friday, December 1: 9am, Pitch 4, v SBA Pirates

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A