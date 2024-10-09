Tom Fletcher is the UN's undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief co-ordinator in the Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Delores Johnson / The National
Tom Fletcher is the UN's undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief co-ordinator in the Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Delores Johnson / The National

News

UK

UN appoints Tom Fletcher as new humanitarian chief

New OCHA undersecretary general is an 'internationally recognised communicator', world body says

Simon Rushton
Simon Rushton

October 09, 2024