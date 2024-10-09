UN appoints Tom Fletcher as new humanitarian chief

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/" target="_blank">United Nations</a> Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appointed a new humanitarian chief. Tom Fletcher will take over as undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief co-ordinator in the Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Mr Fletcher is currently principal at Hertford College, Oxford, and vice-chairman of Oxford <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/universities/" target="_blank">University’s </a>Conference of Colleges. A former columnist with <i>The National, </i>he wrote the internationally acclaimed study of digitally driven changes in diplomacy, <i>The Naked Diplomat</i>. Previously an aide to former UK prime minister Tony Blair, Mr Fletcher has experience in leading and transforming organisations and bringing an understanding of diplomacy at the highest levels, said the UN statement announcing his appointment. He has served as global strategy director at the Global Business Coalition for Education and led work there on refugee education. He also served as the UK’s ambassador to Lebanon from 2011-2015, and as a foreign and development policy adviser to three British prime ministers. He succeeds another Briton, Martin Griffiths, to whom Mr Guterres said he was “deeply grateful for his outstanding work, dedicated service and long-standing commitment”. Acting UN humanitarian chief Joyce Msuya will remain in the job until Mr Fletcher takes over. The UN described Mr Fletcher as an “internationally recognised communicator” through books and media which cross diplomacy, technology and democracy. He served as visiting professor at New York University and Emirates Diplomatic Academy between 2016 and 2019. Mr Fletcher has worked closely with the UN during his diplomatic career in Africa, the Middle East and Europe. He also led the UK’s Middle East Peace Process unit at the Foreign Office from 1997-1998.