Three tombs from New Kingdom period 3,000 years ago discovered in Egypt's Luxor

Egyptian archaeologists have discovered three new tombs in Luxor dating from the New Kingdom period between 1550BC and 1070BC.

They were uncovered at the Dra Abu Al Naga necropolis, with the excavators identifying the names and titles of their owners through inscriptions found inside, according to a statement on Monday by Egypt's Tourism and Antiquities Ministry.

Mohamed Ismail Khaled, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said a further study of inscriptions inside other tombs is needed to gain a deeper understanding of the owners.

The ministry released pictures of items found in the tombs, including artefacts and statues. The discovery comes ahead of the full opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, scheduled for this summer. The museum will showcase more than 100,000 artefacts from Egypt’s rich ancient heritage.

One of the tombs discovered in Luxor on Monday belonged to Amum-em-Ipet, from the Ramesside period, who worked in the estate of Amun. His tomb was mostly destroyed and what remained were depictions of the funeral furniture carriers and a banquet.

Amum-em-Ipet’s tomb begins with a small courtyard leading to an entrance and then a square hall ending with a niche, whose western wall was destroyed.

The other tombs date back to the 18th Dynasty and include one belonging to a man named Baki, who served as a supervisor of a grain silo. Another tomb contains the burial of a person named “S”, who held several roles – he was a supervisor at the Temple of Amun in the oasis, a writer and the mayor of the northern oases.

Artefacts found in the three graves. AP

Baki’s tomb has a courtyard leading to the main entrance of the tomb as well as another long corridor-like courtyard. It also has a transverse hall leading to another longitudinal hall that connects to an unfinished chamber, which contains a burial well.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathi described the discovery as a significant scientific and archaeological achievement, saying it would help boost cultural tourism and attract more visitors with an interest in Egypt’s heritage.

In January, Egypt made several discoveries near Luxor, including ancient rock-cut tombs and burial shafts dating back 3,600 years. They were unearthed at the causeway of Queen Hatshepsut’s funerary temple at Deir Al Bahri on the Nile’s West Bank.

Late last year, Egyptian and American archaeologists excavated an ancient tomb with 11 sealed burials near Luxor. The tomb, which dates to the Middle Kingdom, was found in the South Asasif necropolis, next to the Temple of Hatshepsut.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

House-hunting Top 10 locations for inquiries from US house hunters, according to Rightmove Edinburgh, Scotland Westminster, London Camden, London Glasgow, Scotland Islington, London Kensington and Chelsea, London Highlands, Scotland Argyll and Bute, Scotland Fife, Scotland Tower Hamlets, London

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Normal People Sally Rooney, Faber & Faber



Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Meydan Racecourse racecard: 6.30pm: The Madjani Stakes Listed (PA) | Dh175,000 | 1,900m 7.05pm: Maiden for 2-year-old fillies (TB) | Dh165,000 | 1,400m 7.40pm: The Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) | Dh265,000 | 1,600m 8.15pm: Maiden for 2-year-old colts (TB) | Dh165,000 | 1,600m 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) | Dh265,000 | 2,000m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh190,000 | 1,200m 10pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh190,000 | 1,600m.

MATCH INFO Manchester City 1 Chelsea 0

De Bruyne (70') Man of the Match: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

THE 12 BREAKAWAY CLUBS England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

'Operation Mincemeat' Director: John Madden Cast: Colin Firth, Matthew Macfayden, Kelly Macdonald and Penelope Wilton Rating: 4/5