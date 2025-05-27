Assault on Syrian judge leads to fears about integrity of legal system under new regime

An assault on a judge in Aleppo, Syria’s business capital, has raised questions about the integrity of the country’s legal system as the authorities seek to attract investment in the post-civil war period.

Judge Ahmad Haskal wrote in a lawyers' WhatsApp group seen by The National that he was detained, stripped, and beaten with a pipe at the Salhine police station in Aleppo after being called there on Monday for questioning in a murder investigation. He was released later that day after the Ministry of Justice intervened.

The alleged assault occurred after the judge insisted that the body in the case be handed given to a coroner. The security forces, however, had transferred it to a municipal mortuary and objected to the Mr Haskal's ruling. He said that as he was beaten he was taunted with the term "Shabbih” – a reference to the militia loyal to former president Bashar Al Assad and notorious for its violence during the civil war.

The Ministry of Justice condemned the attack, issuing a statement that a formal complaint has been filed with the Ministry of Interior. The statement also rejected claims that Mr Haskal was affiliated with the so-called "terrorism court” under the former regime – a court that had a reputation for approving the killing of thousands of Syrians.

The incident angered Syria's legal community. On Monday, lawyers staged a sit-in at the Justice Palace in Aleppo. When Mr Haskal was released, they carried him shoulder high in solidarity. Protesters chanted "We demand a state of law”.

Zaher, a lawyer who took part in the sit-in, said he was worried that the assault on Mr Haskal undermines any hopes for reform within the legal system.

“The men who beat the judge have gotten away with it. This bodes ill for the future of the legal system,” he told The National.

The statement also noted that suspected attackers had been detained, although a security official in Aleppo told The National that they were held only briefly. Among them was Obaida Al Tahhan, the Salhin station chief and former militia member with ties to Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, the militant group behind the removal of Mr Al Assad in December. It helped to found the government of Syria and its members are immune from prosecution.

“If the judge had misbehaved, then charge him legally,” Zaher said. “No one should be assaulted. Even if Bashar Al Assad is found and arrested tomorrow, his punishment must be through trial. No one should take justice into their own hands.”

On Sunday, President Ahmad Al Shara announced a restructuring of the Interior Ministry’s security apparatus, marking the first major overhaul of domestic security since the fall of Al Assad's regime last year. The new structure will include six deputies under the Interior Minister and 14 provincial commanders, each responsible for one of Syria's governorates.

Syria's legal system was notoriously corrupt during the five decades of Assad family rule, aside from being subject to the orders and whims of the secret police. Bribes were common throughout the whole system.

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response