Who's who in Trump's Saudi royal court meet-and-greet?

US President Donald Trump has met the great and the good of Saudi leadership, plus a host of American captains of industry. At the royal court at Yamamah Palace, the US leader shook hands with hundreds of dignitaries on the opening day of his trip to the Gulf. <b>The Saudis</b> Mr Trump appeared to have a strong rapport with Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to US, one of the most recognised Saudi officials abroad. He met Mohammed Al Jadaan, Minister of Finance, who oversees the nation's $300 billion budget, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir. Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Investment, Amin Nasser, chief executive of Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, and Yasir Al Rumayyan, governor of Public Investment Fund, were among the most influential figures in the room. Mr Trump appeared to have most fun saluting then shaking the hands of a lengthy cadre of senior officers belonging to the Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia. <b>The Americans</b> From the American side, Mr Trump shook the hand of Elon Musk, the world's richest man, who shed his usual t-shirt and jeans for a dark business suit. Both are due to speak at the Saudi-US investment forum later. Uber founder Travis Kalanick was seen speaking at length to Mr Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Mr Trump was also pictured with Fifa boss Gianni Infantino, Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang and OpenAI chief Sam Altman. From his own White House team, Mr Trump met with chief of staff Susie Wiles, deputy Stephen Miller, among many others. Travelling with the President are Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth.