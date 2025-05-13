Qatari cash 'not enough' for pay rise promised to Syrians

Public sector workers in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/">Syria</a> are unlikely to receive a 400 per cent pay rise promised by the new government in Damascus despite <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/">Qatar</a> bankrolling the pledge to the tune of nearly $100 million, <i>The National </i>has been told. Qatar's injection of $29 million a month for three months – due to begin in June – would provide only about 20 per cent of the funds needed, according to official figures. It is unclear how the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/24/britain-lifts-assad-era-sanctions-in-boost-for-syria/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/24/britain-lifts-assad-era-sanctions-in-boost-for-syria/">sanctions</a>-hit Syrian government that took power after the fall of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bashar-al-assad/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bashar-al-assad/">Bashar Al Assad</a> intends to find the rest of the money. The full 400 per cent increase would raise some public sector salaries to about $100 to $125 per month, according to Benjamin Feve, a senior policy researcher at Karam Shaar Advisory Limited. But that would cost about 1.65 trillion Syrian pounds ($130 million) per month, according to figures provided by the interim finance minister in February. If equally dispersed to almost 900,000 active public sector workers, the Qatari cash injection would only amount to an additional $30 per month. The amount falls significantly short of the 400 per cent salary hike promised by Syria’s new interim authorities. “This makes me think they’re not going to provide a 400 per cent increase to all state employees. Or they’ll only be funding some public sector employees like health and education,” Mr Feve added. Reuters reported that the Qatari grant excludes the interior and defence ministries due to western <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/06/syrian-governments-failure-to-protect-minorities-leaves-door-open-for-israeli-destabilisation/?_gl=1*eayy9k*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjwuIbBBhBvEiwAsNypvTi6Fp0Kg-KStsaQ3hqmibo_X6_CztRNr7ee1fPZPMxj5drx_eku-xoCdyoQAvD_BwE&gbraid=0AAAAACc0MA-YC-uCYLDz5j6Ty0HL_Xp_t" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/06/syrian-governments-failure-to-protect-minorities-leaves-door-open-for-israeli-destabilisation/?_gl=1*eayy9k*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjwuIbBBhBvEiwAsNypvTi6Fp0Kg-KStsaQ3hqmibo_X6_CztRNr7ee1fPZPMxj5drx_eku-xoCdyoQAvD_BwE&gbraid=0AAAAACc0MA-YC-uCYLDz5j6Ty0HL_Xp_t">concerns</a> over the Islamist background of Syria's new rulers. The Ministry of Finance did not respond to <i>The National’s </i>request for comments seeking clarification on how the Qatari aid would be distributed. An official from the Ministry of Economy said that “detailed information” on how the money will be shared out between the ministries was not available. UNDP Syria, a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/">UN</a> agency tasked with ensuring transparency, confirmed the project was being developed “as a matter of priority”, though it did not specify when and how it will be implemented. “Details will be shared as soon as it is concluded and signed,” it said. Public sector salaries presently average about $15 to $45 a month, with many employees needing to take on additional jobs in order to make ends meet. Mohammad Al Jabi, who is president of the Aleppo Tourism Union, said his government salary amounts to $25 per month. The engineering graduate takes on tutoring jobs to supplement his income. Before the overthrow of Mr Al Assad, his salary amounted to $18 a month. The value of his salary went up to $25 when the Syrian pound gained value against the dollar following the establishment of a new interim government. But it’s not nearly enough, he told <i>The National.</i> “In Aleppo you need at least – minimum, minimum – $500 to live. Even the raises the government will provide won’t be enough,” Mr Al Jabi said. Public sector employees have yet to receive any official statement regarding the salary increase. “We’ve had no official confirmation, only what we see on social media. We’re waiting, and we hope it will be enough for all public servants,” one post office employee told<i> The National</i> by phone. He earns around $30 per month, which could jump to $150 if he benefits from the full 400 per cent increase. In the bigger scheme of things, critics say the Qatari cash injection is merely a “plaster” for a crisis-hit sector in desperate need of reform. “Funding is only 29 million monthly – it’s very small and only for three months,” Mr Feve said. “Still, it is a good addition to stimulate the economy.” The long-waited Qatari help was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/30/syrias-foreign-minister-meets-us-officials-in-new-york-for-first-time/?_gl=1*1rdo0ww*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjwuIbBBhBvEiwAsNypvTi6Fp0Kg-KStsaQ3hqmibo_X6_CztRNr7ee1fPZPMxj5drx_eku-xoCdyoQAvD_BwE&gbraid=0AAAAACc0MA-YC-uCYLDz5j6Ty0HL_Xp_t" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/30/syrias-foreign-minister-meets-us-officials-in-new-york-for-first-time/?_gl=1*1rdo0ww*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjwuIbBBhBvEiwAsNypvTi6Fp0Kg-KStsaQ3hqmibo_X6_CztRNr7ee1fPZPMxj5drx_eku-xoCdyoQAvD_BwE&gbraid=0AAAAACc0MA-YC-uCYLDz5j6Ty0HL_Xp_t">approved by the US </a>in May after months of delay. It is unclear whether the US would extend the sanction waiver once the initial three-month period is over. That would depend on the US and whether the Syrian government “manages to prove it’s doing a good job of managing the country”, Mr Feve said. “There are also parameters that the US cares about such as Israeli [security], minorities, etc,” he added. “If Qatar stops paying they’ll have to decrease their wages, because there there's no way for Syria for financing this by itself.” Western governments have imposed conditions on the easing of far-reaching <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/24/britain-lifts-assad-era-sanctions-in-boost-for-syria/?_gl=1*1rdo0ww*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjwuIbBBhBvEiwAsNypvTi6Fp0Kg-KStsaQ3hqmibo_X6_CztRNr7ee1fPZPMxj5drx_eku-xoCdyoQAvD_BwE&gbraid=0AAAAACc0MA-YC-uCYLDz5j6Ty0HL_Xp_t" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/24/britain-lifts-assad-era-sanctions-in-boost-for-syria/?_gl=1*1rdo0ww*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjwuIbBBhBvEiwAsNypvTi6Fp0Kg-KStsaQ3hqmibo_X6_CztRNr7ee1fPZPMxj5drx_eku-xoCdyoQAvD_BwE&gbraid=0AAAAACc0MA-YC-uCYLDz5j6Ty0HL_Xp_t">sanctions</a> that have suffocated the Syrian economy for years. “No one in Syria is living off just their public sector salary. I’m educated, I speak English, I have a Master’s degree – and after years of working in my own country, I still only make $25 a month,” Mr Al Jabi said.