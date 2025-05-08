A Palestinian man reacts following an Israeli strike that hit Gaza City. May 7, 2025. AFP
A Palestinian man reacts following an Israeli strike that hit Gaza City. May 7, 2025. AFP

News

MENA

Children among dozens killed in Israeli air strike that hit a crowded Gaza market

Israeli warplanes bombed the area without warning, residents say

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

May 08, 2025