Umm Ibrahim Abu Mahadi, consoled by her brother, mourns at the funeral of her six children killed on April 13 by an Israeli air strike in Deir Al Balah, Gaza. Reuters
News

MENA

Father of six Gaza boys killed by single Israeli strike buries his sons and soul in one grave

Ibrahim Abu Mahadi tells The National the most precious part of his life is gone

Nagham Mohanna
April 14, 2025