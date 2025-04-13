The destroyed wing of Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza city, after it was bombarded by Israel. EPA
The destroyed wing of Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza city, after it was bombarded by Israel. EPA

News

MENA

Gazans describe night of horror after Al Ahli Hospital bombed

Medical complex was one of the few hospitals left functioning in the enclave

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

April 13, 2025