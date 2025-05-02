Israel fires largely contained after mass evacuations

Wildfires that spread across large parts of Israel have been mostly contained, the country's Fire and Rescue Authority said on Friday.

The blazes broke out on Wednesday near the main Jerusalem-Tel Aviv motorway, prompting police to close roads and evacuate thousands of residents. More than 160 firefighting ground crews and 12 aircraft were working to contain the wildfires, which were described as the country’s worst in a decade.

Several major roads have now reopened after firefighting teams managed to get many of the bushfires under control. Hot and dry conditions with strong winds had posed a serious challenge for firefighters, authorities said.

Officials warned the fires could flare up again and firefighting teams are still tackling lingering hotspots.

At least 12 people have been treated for smoke inhalation, Israel's ambulance service said, but no deaths were reported. Israeli broadcaster Kan said 17 firefighters were injured as they attempted to contain the flames.

"I've been in the service for 24 years and I've been through many fires," said Shlomi Harush, a deputy commander of Ayalon fire station. "There's no doubt that this is one of the toughest fires I've seen."

Crews worked through the night, enabling the reopening of main roads, including the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv route, police said.

"All routes have been reopened to traffic," they said in a statement. Residents of the Mavo Horon settlement have been allowed to return to their homes, police added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had declared a national emergency in response to the fires and hundreds of people fled their homes. An evacuation order for 12 towns near Jerusalem has now been lifted.

Countries including France, Italy and Spain had sent aircraft to assist in the emergency.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday the fires were “part of the climate change crisis, which must not be ignored”.

“It requires us to prepare for serious and significant challenges and to make decisions – including appropriate legislation,” said Mr Herzog, thanking firefighters for “risking their lives … to save lives and contain the great fire”.

Authorities have banned people from visiting parks and forests, and from lighting fires in public places.

The cause of the fires has yet to be determined. Mr Netanyahu blamed it on arson and said 18 people had been arrested in connection to the wildfires.

