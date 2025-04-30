UK launches strikes with US targeting Houthis in Yemen

US and UK forces conducted a joint military operation in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/28/houthis-claim-30-killed-by-us-attack-on-migrant-centre-in-yemen/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/28/houthis-claim-30-killed-by-us-attack-on-migrant-centre-in-yemen/">Yemen</a> on Tuesday against a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/">Houthi </a>target responsible for making drones of the type used to attack shipping lanes, according to Britain's Ministry of Defence. The UK conducted strikes, alongside the US, against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen when the Biden administration began a campaign in January 2024 but until this week had not been involved since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/28/how-many-executive-orders-has-trump-signed-and-which-ones-affect-the-middle-east/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/28/how-many-executive-orders-has-trump-signed-and-which-ones-affect-the-middle-east/">President Donald Trump</a> ordered more <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/29/chart-of-the-week-yemens-deadliest-month-since-us-air-strikes-began/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/29/chart-of-the-week-yemens-deadliest-month-since-us-air-strikes-began/">attacks</a> on the country last month. The joint strike on “a cluster of buildings” about 25km south of Sanaa took place on Tuesday night, according to the UK's Ministry of Defence. It said the target was a facility being used by the Houthis to manufacture drones similar to the type used to attack ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. “The strike was conducted after dark, when the likelihood of any civilians being in the area was reduced yet further,” the ministry said. No information about casualties was provided and the US did not comment on the strike. The joint mission came a day after the Houthis said 68 people were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/28/houthis-claim-30-killed-by-us-attack-on-migrant-centre-in-yemen/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/28/houthis-claim-30-killed-by-us-attack-on-migrant-centre-in-yemen/">killed</a> after a detention centre for African migrants was struck. Recent US strikes have killed scores of people in Yemen, including 74 at an oil terminal earlier this month in the deadliest strike so far. Human rights groups and the United Nations have raised concerns about the killing of civilians during the Trump administration's intense bombardment of the war-battered country. The US has struck more than 1,000 targets in Yemen since mid-March “killing Houthi fighters and leaders … and degrading their capabilities,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement on Tuesday in reference to attacks carried out since March 15. The United States Central Command had on Sunday said more than 800 targets had been hit since mid-March, saying hundreds of Houthi fighters had been killed as a result. Attacks by the Houthis have prevented cargo ships from passing through the Suez Canal, a route that normally carries about 12 per cent of the world's shipping traffic. The rebels say they are targeting shipping in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/27/houthis-fire-missile-towards-israel-as-us-strikes-yemen/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/27/houthis-fire-missile-towards-israel-as-us-strikes-yemen/">solidarity</a> with Palestinians in Gaza, which has been devastated by Israel's military response to the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023.