The Kurdish man was held and tortured during protests that hit Sulaimaniyah in late 2020. AFP
The Kurdish man was held and tortured during protests that hit Sulaimaniyah in late 2020. AFP

News

MENA

Iraqi 'tortured' by PUK wins right to stay in the UK

Judge rules that man would face persecution or death if he was forced to return to Iraq

Tariq Tahir
Tariq Tahir

April 30, 2025