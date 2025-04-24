Jordan's King Abdullah II discusses security issues with Saudi Crown Prince in Jeddah

Jordan's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-abdullah-ii/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-abdullah-ii/">King Abdullah II</a> met Saudi Crown Prince <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohammed-bin-salman/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohammed-bin-salman/">Mohammed bin Salman</a> in Jeddah on Wednesday to discuss security issues in the Middle East. The meeting comes after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jordan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jordan/">Jordan</a> announced a ban on the Muslim Brotherhood over alleged links to a bomb plot. Official Saudi news agency SPA said the two leaders "exchanged views on key developments in the Arab and Islamic worlds and addressed regional issues, particularly those related to the security and stability of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/">Middle East</a>". Jordanian authorities on Wednesday imposed a ban on the activities of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/01/france-to-expose-spread-of-muslim-brotherhood-influence-in-landmark-report/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/01/france-to-expose-spread-of-muslim-brotherhood-influence-in-landmark-report/">Brotherhood</a> after dozens of its members were implicated in an alleged <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/16/terror-charges-for-jordans-muslim-brotherhood-plotters/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/16/terror-charges-for-jordans-muslim-brotherhood-plotters/">armed plot</a> against the state. The group is also banned in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/">Saudi Arabia</a>. Jordan's Interior Minister Mazen Al Faraya announced on TV that membership of the Brotherhood had been prohibited and all of its offices in the kingdom closed. Jordanian media is also banned from advocating for the group. A Jordanian court last Wednesday charged 12 Muslim Brotherhood suspects with terrorism-related crimes over an alleged plan to manufacture weapons and drones and use them to destabilise the country. Mr Al Faraya said authorities found weapons and explosives in residential areas, covert missile manufacturing facilities and "training and recruitment operations" linked to the group. It was the first time in decades that a domestic group had been accused of plotting a deadly scheme on this scale. The meeting between King Abdullah and Prince Mohammed also "touched on regional developments, in particular the situation in Gaza and the West Bank", Jordan's official Petra news agency said. It also comes as the two Washington allies grapple with how to respond to tariffs imposed by US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a>. Jordan is being subjected to a 20 per cent levy on its exports to the US, despite a free trade agreement between the two countries since 2010, while Saudi Arabia is being hit with the baseline tariff of 10 per cent. Mr Trump has also made cuts to US aid, which threaten to have far-reaching consequences for Jordan.