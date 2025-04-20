Syria's Christians make case for co-existence to visiting US Congressmen

US Congressmen Cory Mills, left, and Marlin Stutzman, right, met Mor Ignatius Aphrem, the Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church, in Damascus on Good Friday. AP

US Congressmen Cory Mills, left, and Marlin Stutzman, right, met Mor Ignatius Aphrem, the Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church, in Damascus on Good Friday. AP