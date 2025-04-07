Iran insists on indirect nuclear talks with US while warning it will respond to use of force

Iran is willing to hold indirect talks with the US on its nuclear programme but remains ready to respond to any use of force as threatened by US President Donald Trump, senior officials said at the weekend.

“We have declared our stance, we advocate for diplomacy and negotiations, but indirectly,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said while attending a meeting of the parliament's national security committee to brief them on the issue, state news agency Irna reported.

Mr Trump last month sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in which he called for Washington and Tehran to directly negotiate a deal that would ensure Iran does not develop nuclear weapons. Mr Trump reportedly set a two-month deadline for the talks to begin and threatened Iran with the use of force if it rejected the offer.

Mr Araghchi said on Sunday that “direct negotiations would be meaningless with a party that constantly threatens to resort to force in violation of the UN Charter and that expresses contradictory positions from its various officials”.

“We remain committed to diplomacy and are ready to try the path of indirect negotiations,” he added, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

“Iran keeps itself prepared for all possible or probable events, and, just as it is serious in diplomacy and negotiations, it will also be decisive and serious in defending its national interests and sovereignty,” he said.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday that indirect negotiations with the US were likely to be hosted by Oman, which has served as an intermediary between the two sides before.

On Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country was willing to engage in dialogue with the US “on equal footing”. He also questioned Washington's sincerity in calling for negotiations, saying “If you want negotiations, then what is the point of threatening?”

In 2015, Iran reached a landmark deal with the permanent members of the UN Security Council, namely the US, France, China, Russia, and the UK, as well as Germany, to regulate its nuclear activities. The agreement gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme to guarantee that Tehran could not develop a nuclear weapon.

The US withdrew from the agreement in 2018, during Mr Trump's first term in office, and reinstated sanctions on Iran. Mr Trump resumed his policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran after beginning his second term in January.

Iran responded by stepping up its nuclear enrichment in breach of the 2015 pact, and has now accumulated a stockpile of near weapons-grade material, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Speaking at a gathering of ambassadors on Sunday to celebrate Nowruz, the Iranian new year, Mr Araghchi denounced the US for its unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Having had that experience, we are now prepared for negotiations on our nuclear programme and the removal of sanctions on the basis of logic of trust-building in exchange for the lifting of the cruel sanctions against Iran,” the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

On Saturday Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the country was “ready” for war.

“We are not worried about war at all. We will not be the initiators of war, but we are ready for any war,” Irna reported him as saying.

HOSTS T20 WORLD CUP 2024: US and West Indies; 2026: India and Sri Lanka; 2028: Australia and New Zealand; 2030: England, Ireland and Scotland ODI WORLD CUP 2027: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia; 2031: India and

Bangladesh CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: Pakistan; 2029: India

Getting there The flights Emirates and Etihad fly to Johannesburg or Cape Town daily. Flights cost from about Dh3,325, with a flying time of 8hours and 15 minutes. From there, fly South African Airlines or Air Namibia to Namibia’s Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport, for about Dh850. Flying time is 2 hours. The stay Wilderness Little Kulala offers stays from £460 (Dh2,135) per person, per night. It is one of seven Wilderness Safari lodges in Namibia; www.wilderness-safaris.com. Skeleton Coast Safaris’ four-day adventure involves joining a very small group in a private plane, flying to some of the remotest areas in the world, with each night spent at a different camp. It costs from US$8,335.30 (Dh30,611); www.skeletoncoastsafaris.com

Top%2010%20most%20competitive%20economies %3Cp%3E1.%20Singapore%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Switzerland%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Denmark%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Ireland%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Hong%20Kong%0D%3Cbr%3E6.%20Sweden%0D%3Cbr%3E7.%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E8.%20Taiwan%0D%3Cbr%3E9.%20Netherlands%0D%3Cbr%3E10.%20Norway%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Rafael Nadal's record at the MWTC 2009 Finalist 2010 Champion Jan 2011 Champion Dec 2011 Semi-finalist Dec 2012 Did not play Dec 2013 Semi-finalist 2015 Semi-finalist Jan 2016 Champion Dec 2016 Champion 2017 Did not play

Fixtures %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWednesday%2C%20April%203%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EArsenal%20v%20Luton%20Town%2C%2010.30pm%20(UAE)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EManchester%20City%20v%20Aston%20Villa%2C%2011.15pm%20(UAE)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EThursday%2C%20April%204%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ELiverpool%20v%20Sheffield%20United%2C%2010.30pm%20(UAE)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE SPECS Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine Power: 420kW Torque: 780Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh1,350,000 On sale: Available for preorder now

Q&A with Dash Berlin Welcome back. What was it like to return to RAK and to play for fans out here again?

It’s an amazing feeling to be back in the passionate UAE again. Seeing the fans having a great time that is what it’s all about.



You're currently touring the globe as part of your Legends of the Feels Tour. How important is it to you to include the Middle East in the schedule?

The tour is doing really well and is extensive and intensive at the same time travelling all over the globe. My Middle Eastern fans are very dear to me, it’s good to be back.



You mix tracks that people know and love, but you also have a visually impressive set too (graphics etc). Is that the secret recipe to Dash Berlin's live gigs?

People enjoying the combination of the music and visuals are the key factor in the success of the Legends Of The Feel tour 2018.



Have you had some time to explore Ras al Khaimah too? If so, what have you been up to?

Coming fresh out of Las Vegas where I continue my 7th annual year DJ residency at Marquee, I decided it was a perfect moment to catch some sun rays and enjoy the warm hospitality of Bab Al Bahr.





Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

THE%20SPECS %3Cp%3EEngine%3A%204.4-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20653hp%20at%205%2C400rpm%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20800Nm%20at%201%2C600-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3ETransmission%3A%208-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E0-100kph%20in%204.3sec%0D%3Cbr%3ETop%20speed%20250kph%0D%3Cbr%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20NA%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Q2%202023%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh750%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A