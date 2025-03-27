Iran's Foreign Minister says indirect talks with US over nuclear deal can continue

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday said that indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran over a nuclear deal could continue, and that an official response to a US request to restart talks had been sent through Oman.

Mr Araghchi told state-owned news agency Irna that Iran's policy is still not to hold negotiations under “maximum pressure and military threats”, but he suggested indirect talks, as have happened in the past.

“Indirect negotiations were held by both Mr [Hassan] Rouhani's government and the government of Shahid [Ebrahim] Raisi,” he said.

In 2015, the US and other world powers signed an agreement with Iran that put limits on Tehran's nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief. The US has accused Iran of trying to develop a nuclear weapon, but Iran has always maintained that its programme is for peaceful purposes.

President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal in 2018, during his first term, but said this month that he had sent a letter to Iranian leadership expressing the desire to start negotiations on a new deal.

Iran responded to Mr Trump's overtures by saying that as long as the US maintained its campaign of punishing sanctions, talks would not be possible.

“We will not negotiate under pressure and intimidation. We will not even consider it, no matter what the subject may be,” Mr Araghchi said on X at the time.

In the weeks since, the US has continued to pile sanctions on Iran, with Mr Trump's originally stated goal being to drive the country's oil exports to near zero.

The Iranian rial fell bellow 1 million to the US dollar this week. The currency has more than halved in value since President Masoud Pezeshkian took office last year.

