Israeli strikes kill Hamas official along with his son and daughter in Lebanon’s Sidon

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

At least three people were killed in Israeli air strikes on an apartment in Lebanon’s southern city of Sidon, far from the border, as the Israeli military continues bombing the country despite a ceasefire agreement.

Local media said the strikes killed Hamas official Hassan Farhat, as well as his son and daughter. The attack struck at around 3am local time, causing a fire to break out in the residential building near the city's Dalaa Hospital.

Since a tenuous ceasefire was agreed between Israel and Hezbollah last November, the Israeli military has continued to bomb south Lebanon on a daily basis. But Sidon has largely been spared, with the exception of a drone strike on the car of a Hamas official in February.

During Israel's war on Lebanon, Sidon – one of the country's major cities – was occasionally attacked. The main target was typically Palestinian officials affiliated with Hamas. Beirut was attacked twice in the past week, the first instances of Israel bombing the Lebanese capital since the ceasefire came into effect.

A senior Hezbollah official, tasked with coordinating relations with Palestinian armed groups, was killed earlier this week when Israel bombed an apartment in Beirut's southern suburbs. On Thursday, Israel attacked the border town of Naqoura – home to the UN peacekeeping mission (Unifil) – in a series of bombings carried out by armed helicopters.

