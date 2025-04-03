Two arrested in Hezbollah counter-terror probe in London

Two men "linked to Hezbollah" have been arrested in a counter-terrorism investigation in London, police revealed on Thursday.

One is suspected of preparing terrorist acts and being part of a "funding arrangement" linked to terrorism. Both men, who are aged 39 and 35, are suspected of being members of a banned organisation.

London's Metropolitan Police said the investigation was "largely focused on activity overseas" as well as conduct in Britain. They do not believe there is any "imminent threat" to the public.

They said the investigation "relates to Hezbollah", the Lebanese militant group, which has been banned in Britain since 2019. Its military wing had been largely prohibited since 2001. Britain has stopped short of banning Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has close ties to Hezbollah.

The two suspects were released on bail until July. Four properties were searched in London and one in Essex. Dominic Murphy, the head of the Met's counter-terrorism command, said investigation are continuing.

"I hope that these arrests show we will take robust action against anyone here whom we suspect as being involved in terrorist activity regardless of whether their activity is focused here in the UK or elsewhere," he said. "Terrorism and terrorists have a global reach and impact, and the activities of terrorist groups overseas can harm communities here in the UK, as well as causing devastation to those abroad."

Hezbollah is known to have operatives working around Europe to raise money and spread influence. A secret Hezbollah network in Germany infiltrated mosques and Lebanese societies before two members of the group were convicted last year.

