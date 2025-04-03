Syria says deadly Israeli strikes on Damascus and Hama a 'blatant violation'

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Syria on Thursday condemned attacks carried out by Israel near a defence research centre in Damascus and other parts of the country, while a war monitor reported four deaths as the Israeli army said it struck “military capabilities”.

“In a blatant violation of international law and Syrian sovereignty, Israeli forces launched air strikes on five locations across the country,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Telegram. “This unjustified escalation is a deliberate attempt to destabilise Syria and exacerbate the suffering of its people.”

It said the strikes resulted in the “near-total destruction” of a military airport in the central Syrian province of Hama, wounding dozens of civilians and soldiers. Syrian state media said a strike hit “the vicinity of the scientific research building” in Damascus's northern Barzeh neighbourhood.

The Israeli military said forces “struck military capabilities that remained at the Syrian bases of Hama and T4, along with additional remaining military infrastructure sites in the area of Damascus”.

UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said four people died and several were injured, including Syrian Defence Ministry personnel, in the strikes on Hama military airport.

The latest strikes on Syria come amid an expansion of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip and days after it resumed strikes on Lebanon's capital Beirut.

Provincial authorities in south Syria's Deraa said on Telegram, late on Wednesday, that several Israeli military vehicles entered an area in the province's west and “three [Israeli] artillery shells” struck the area.

“At a time when Syria is striving to rebuild after 14 years of war, these repeated attacks form part of a clear Israeli strategy to normalise violence once again within the country,” the Foreign Ministry added.

Syria's transitional authorities have been seeking to rebuild the country and repair international relations since the collapse of the former regime under Bashar Al Assad in December.

But Israel has carried out frequent strikes that it says are aimed at ensuring weapons do not fall in the hands of the new Hayat Tahrir Al Sham-led authorities, whom it considers to be extremist Islamists. Last month, Israel said it struck the T4 military base in central Homs province twice, aiming at military capabilities at the site.

Israel has also sent troops to the UN-patrolled buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded the demilitarisation of southern Syria.

Last month, during a visit to Jerusalem, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that Israeli strikes on Syria were “unnecessary” and threatened to worsen the situation.

