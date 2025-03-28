Abu Anas's lanterns have created a celebratory space for his children and the other children in the Palestinian enclave. Rakan Abed El Rahman for The National
Abu Anas's lanterns have created a celebratory space for his children and the other children in the Palestinian enclave. Rakan Abed El Rahman for The National

News

MENA

Gazan father makes lanterns from food cans for children to celebrate Eid despite the war

As the holiday approaches, Palestinian Abu Anas hopes to provide his family with a flicker of hope amid the death and destruction surrounding them

Hala Nasar
Hala Nasar

March 28, 2025