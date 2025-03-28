Gazan father makes lanterns from food cans for children to celebrate Eid despite the war

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Amid the grim reality of life in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/03/26/nowhere-safe-to-go-for-gazas-civilians-aid-groups-warn/" target="_blank">war-devastated Gaza</a>, Yahya Kishko – known among his circle as Abu Anas – has set out to lift the spirits of those around him by making lanterns out of empty food cans to celebrate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/21/ramadan-gaza-israel-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> and the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Abu Anas, who lives in Al Zaytoun neighbourhood in Gaza's Old City, was inspired by his parents and grandparents who made lanterns out of basic materials to provide light when they had no electricity. But for him, the humble lanterns are an attempt to shine some hope for his children, amid the horror of war. “I made the lanterns for the children. It's been a year and a half and we want to compensate them in any way – we try to distract them and make them happy,” the 40-year-old father of six said. To make the lanterns, he collects empty cans that had contained tomatoes, beans, or chickpeas – staple foods that many Palestinian families have come to rely on during the war. He pokes holes all around the cans using a nail and hammer, fills them up halfway with sand and anchors single pieces of coloured birthday candles inside. To make a handle, Abu Anas twists two strands of soft wire and secures this to the sides of the cans for children to carry them. When lit, the candle shines through the perforations, creating a halo of light that transforms the humble can into a glowing festive lantern. “Before the war, we had electric lanterns, sold for about 40 shekels ($10.90), but they were real, and beautiful,” he said. Abu Anas worked as a house painter before the war that began almost 18 months ago, but due to Israeli strikes that have devastated Gaza, he has been unable to find work to provide for his family. On most days, they rely on whatever he can find for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/21/uae-to-send-300-tonnes-of-food-on-three-flights-to-gaza-in-ramadan-aid-drive/" target="_blank">food</a> and drinking water. When they have to wait days to access clean water, the family try to purify seawater themselves. Despite these hardships, Abu Anas insisted on creating a celebratory space for his children and the other children in the neighbourhood during the holy month, seeking out candles and buying them for about 3 shekels each. “The least we can do is give the child a lantern to play with, it is necessary. So, I made one using a candle and the children were happy,” he said. “They were laughing and singing 'Ramadan Kareem'. I'm trying to compensate the children for having nothing, there are strikes all day and night, together with the fear and the cold. They have gone through really difficult days.” Just as his parents had taught him how to make the lanterns, Abu Anas has sought to pass the skill on to his own and other children in the neighbourhood. Abu Anas returned to Al Zaytoun after being displaced several times. He remains with his family in the house that belonged to his parents, partially destroyed, yet still standing among the rubble. “My parents used to live here, they made it from their hard work, despite all the obstacles. They saw really difficult days and they stayed in it till their last breath,” he said. Ramadan reminds Abu Anas of family and other loved ones, when they used to come together and celebrate with food and drink at the dinner table. He misses having a different dish every night when he breaks his fast with his family. Now, food is expensive and scarce. “Before the war, Ramadan was beautiful. Now the situation is very difficult, no food, no drink, no meat, no prayer, or mercy,” he said. As Ramadan comes to an end and Eid Al Fitr approaches this weekend, Abu Anas hopes his lanterns bring his children a spark of happiness for the holiday. But his greatest wish is for the war to end. Fighting began in October 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked Israeli communities, killing about 1,200 people and abducting around 250. Israel's subsequent strikes and ground offensive have killed more than 50,000 Palestinians in Gaza and destroyed much of the enclave. The war halted briefly in January when a ceasefire came into effect and exchanges of Israeli hostages and detained Palestinians took place. But Israeli strikes shattered the fragile truce on March 18, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/03/03/without-a-huge-diplomatic-breakthrough-gaza-will-see-another-violent-ramadan/" target="_blank">restarting the war</a> in the middle of Ramadan. “I hope that the war will stop for the kids to feel happy, even if only for the first day of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/04/09/we-are-weary-eid-in-the-grey-ruins-of-gaza/" target="_blank">Eid</a>,” said Abu Anas. We accept all that we have endured, but the children are scared; they sleep with terror at night.”