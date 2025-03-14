Members of the Druze community of Majdal Shams, in the occupied Golan Heights, welcome buses carrying the Syrian Druze religious delegation, as they cross the buffer zone from Syria. EPA
Members of the Druze community of Majdal Shams, in the occupied Golan Heights, welcome buses carrying the Syrian Druze religious delegation, as they cross the buffer zone from Syria. EPA

News

MENA

Syrian Druze clerics head to Israel for first pilgrimage

The visit is reported to have been met with 'strong opposition' from other Druze in Syria

The National

March 14, 2025

A delegation of Syrian Druze clerics headed to Israel on Friday, marking the first such visit since Israel’s creation in 1948.

The pilgrimage, organised at the invitation of the Druze community in Israel, has stirred controversy, with critics suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is using the visit to bolster his image as a protector of the Druze community.

The delegation of around 60 clerics gathered near the village of Hader, located in the demilitarised buffer zone of the occupied Golan Heights, under the watchful eye of Israeli soldiers recently deployed to the area, AFP reported.

A source close to the delegation told AFP that the visit had been met with “strong opposition” from other Druze in Syria.

Two buses awaited their arrival on the Israeli side, transporting them to the Tomb of Nabi Shuaib in Galilee, a revered site in the Druze faith, the news agency said. They are also set to meet Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community.

The visit comes at a politically charged moment. Following the removal of former Syrian president Bashar Al Assad in December – ending more than five decades of Assad family rule – Israel has taken a more assertive stance on the Golan Heights, deploying troops and engaging in humanitarian efforts targeting the Druze in Syria. Last Wednesday, Israel’s Druze community sent a second shipment of food aid to their fellow Druze in Syria, AFP said.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned Syria’s new leadership against persecuting the Druze, following deadly clashes in Damascus between government-linked forces and Druze fighters in early March. Mr Katz said that Israel would not allow Syria’s new rulers to “harm the Druze,” a statement that was quickly rejected by Druze leaders in Syria, who reaffirmed their commitment to a united Syria.

While the visit is being presented as a religious pilgrimage, some analysts argue that Israel is leveraging the occasion to solidify ties with the Druze community in Syria. The Druze are divided between Syria, Israel, Lebanon and the Golan Heights.

Druze leaders in Syria are currently in negotiations with the country’s new rulers over a deal that could see their armed groups integrated into national security forces. The Druze, who make up around three per cent of Syria’s population, largely remained neutral during the country’s 13-year civil war, focusing on self-defence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that southern Syria must be completely demilitarised, warning that his government would not accept the presence of the forces of the new Islamist-led government near its territory.

DUBAI%20BLING%3A%20EPISODE%201
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENetflix%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKris%20Fade%2C%20Ebraheem%20Al%20Samadi%2C%20Zeina%20Khoury%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Europe’s rearming plan
  • Suspend strict budget rules to allow member countries to step up defence spending
  • Create new "instrument" providing €150 billion of loans to member countries for defence investment
  • Use the existing EU budget to direct more funds towards defence-related investment
  • Engage the bloc's European Investment Bank to drop limits on lending to defence firms
  • Create a savings and investments union to help companies access capital
The specs

Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel

Power: 579hp

Torque: 859Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Price: From Dh825,900

On sale: Now

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Formula Middle East Calendar (Formula Regional and Formula 4)
Round 1: January 17-19, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi
 
Round 2: January 22-23, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi
 
Round 3: February 7-9, Dubai Autodrome – Dubai
 
Round 4: February 14-16, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi
 
Round 5: February 25-27, Jeddah Corniche Circuit – Saudi Arabia
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E77kWh%202%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E178bhp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E410Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E402km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh%2C150%2C000%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETBC%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs: 2018 Audi RS5

Price, base: Dh359,200

Engine: 2.9L twin-turbo V6

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 450hp at 5,700rpm

Torque: 600Nm at 1,900rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.7L / 100km

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
THE SPECS

Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch

Power: 710bhp

Torque: 770Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds

Top Speed: 340km/h

Price: Dh1,000,885

On sale: now

A State of Passion

Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi

Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah

Rating: 4/5

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Rest

(Because Music)

PROFILE

Name: Enhance Fitness 

Year started: 2018 

Based: UAE 

Employees: 200 

Amount raised: $3m 

Investors: Global Ventures and angel investors 

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Company%20Profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20HyveGeo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abdulaziz%20bin%20Redha%2C%20Dr%20Samsurin%20Welch%2C%20Eva%20Morales%20and%20Dr%20Harjit%20Singh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECambridge%20and%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESustainability%20%26amp%3B%20Environment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%20plus%20undisclosed%20grant%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVenture%20capital%20and%20government%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Teri%20Baaton%20Mein%20Aisa%20Uljha%20Jiya
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amit%20Joshi%20and%20Aradhana%20Sah%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECast%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shahid%20Kapoor%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%2C%20Dharmendra%2C%20Dimple%20Kapadia%2C%20Rakesh%20Bedi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The cost of Covid testing around the world

Egypt

Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists

Information can be found through VFS Global.

Jordan

Dh212

Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing.

Cambodia

Dh478

Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health.

Zanzibar

AED 295

Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound.

Abu Dhabi

Dh85

Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE.

UK

From Dh400

Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

Updated: March 14, 2025, 12:53 PM